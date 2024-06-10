Fans on social media called out Mercedes for not posting Lewis Hamilton's achievement as the longest-racing British F1 driver after the Canadian Grand Prix. This was sparked after Jenson Button, who became the second longest-serving British racer, posted this on his story.

The end of the 2024 Canadian GP marked 17 years, 2 months, and 22 days since Hamilton's F1 debut in Australia in 2007, making it the longest F1 career for a British driver. This record was earlier held by his former teammate, Jenson Button, who, after his retirement in 2017, had served 17 years, 2 months, and 16 days as an F1 driver.

While the former driver posted this on his social media, fans were quick to notice that Lewis Hamilton's team, Mercedes, did not post this achievement, and they did not take it well. They criticized the Brackley-based outfit and called them out on X. A fan wrote:

"Jenson Button posting Lewis Hamilton career achievements because his own team couldn’t bother…"

"I'm tired of Merc treating Lewis like crap. You'd think after all he's done for them in his time there they'd try and send him off the right way in his last year with the team," wrote another fan.

Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari in the 2025 season. Many analyzed that a major reason for his decision was the disappointing performance Mercedes had in the new aerodynamic era. Some fans claimed that Mercedes' behavior towards Hamilton has changed because of this decision.

"I know that by the end of this year, Toto is going to start to downplay Lewis’s achievements with the team. It’s sad but I know it’s coming," claimed another user.

"So sad Mercedes has flipped on Lewis... " one user wrote.

Another user appreciated Jenson Button for posting Hamilton's achievement.

"Respect Jenson for that, I think his and Lewis's dad have also been good friends," the comment read.

The team has had the worst start to a season in the last decade. However, after the Canadian Grand Prix, some positives could be pointed out. Hamilton, too, mentioned that there is steady progress.

"The car is progressing" - Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes' development after a "frustrating" Canadian GP

Mercedes's difficulties in competing at the top and their current form might be one of the reasons why the seven-time world champion decided to move to Ferrari. However, after finishing P4 in Canada, he reflected that the car is developing positively.

Lewis Hamilton qualified P7 while his teammate George Russell put himself in pole position, setting the same lap time as Max Verstappen who started alongside him on the front row. After a race in mixed conditions, Hamilton looked to be the contender for P3, however, Russell took that position.

Talking about his performance throughout the weekend, Hamilton pointed out that it was not positive for him, moreover, it was "one of [his] worst drives."

"It wasn’t a positive race for me," F1 quoted him. "It felt like one of my worst drives that I’ve had. Bits of good speed at some points, but ultimately a pretty poor weekend from myself. Obviously qualified [seventh], put myself back there, then I was stuck behind Fernando for a long, long time, as you would expect. After that, I lost a lot of ground, then lost another bunch of ground, went off and…"

Despite his tough weekend, Hamilton claimed that the car is "progressing."

"Anyway, the positive is that the car is progressing, it’s moving forwards. I think if I’d qualified the way I should have, I would have been competing for the win, so that’s why it’s quite frustrating."

This was Mercedes's first podium this season and both drivers were in contention for the position. The track seemed to suit the car, however, a better insight into their performance would be gained in Spain.

