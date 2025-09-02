Jeremy Clarkson seemingly takes a dig at Lewis Hamilton: "They all are. Bar one."

Famous British TV personality Jeremy Clarkson has seemingly taken another dig at Lewis Hamilton as he claimed that all current F1 drivers are "OK bar one". The 65-year-old made this claim via X and is presumed to be talking about Hamilton, given his history of criticism towards the 7x world champion.

During the recently concluded Dutch Grand Prix, Kimi Antonelli received a lot of criticism for his move on Charles Leclerc, which eventually ended the Monegasque's race. Jeremy Clarkson also took to X to talk about Antonelli, and simply wrote:

"Antonelli is a teenager."

A fan replied to this post, joking about how they felt that George Russell was "a crybaby" as well. Clarkson replied to this person as he defended Russell and seemingly took a sly dig at Lewis Hamilton.

"Nah. George is OK. They all are. Bar one."

Many fans assumed that Clarkson could also be talking about Lance Stroll, given that many fans and experts have previously questioned whether the Canadian deserves a spot in F1.

But the 65-year-old also shot that assumption down as he replied to another message on X, confirming that he was not talking about Stroll.

H, it seems that Clarkson is most likely referring to Lewis Hamiltwith whom he has had somewhat of a grudge previously. The Briton has previously criticised the 40-year-old for having gone "woke", and also took several digs at him for being hypocritical with regard to his social initiatives.

Upon his move to Ferrari recently, Clarkson also criticised Hamilton after for "turning up in an SUV in a suit and tie", when he did so on his first day at the Italian team.

He also had a go at the veteran for not living near the Maranello HQ, and claimed that the driver used "Fiat’s helicopter" to commute there from his residence in Milan.

All these factors highlight Clarkson's personal grudge against Hamilton and why he was seemingly referring to him in the aforementioned X post.

"We all just want to throw something at him": What Jeremy Clarkson said about Lewis Hamilton in 2021

Lewis Hamilton at the 2020 Grand Prix of Turkey - Source: Getty

Apart from the aforementioned words, Jeremy Clarkson went further into Lewis Hamilton while writing his blog for The Sun in 2025. The Briton claimed that "the green movement" had gotten the F1 star to become its mouthpiece, but it had not worked out well. He added that people wanted to "throw something at him" instead.

Clarkson wrote that Hamilton became "woke" and claimed that he personally got Mercedes to run the all black livery in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd in the United States. After this, he added:

"All this might work well on social media but in the real world, where people live, it doesn’t work at all,"

And this is a problem for the green movement. They get Lewis to be a mouthpiece thinking he’ll convert the rest of us. But instead, we all just want to throw something at him."

So, it is safe to say that Jeremy Clarkson isn't Lewis Hamilton's biggest fan. But the driver has continued advocating for social and personal change, especially more so since 2020, and has always maintained that he either turns a blind eye to this type of criticism or uses it as fuel.

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More