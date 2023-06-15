Jimmie Johnson to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series race with Toyota

Jimmie Johnson is all set to compete in a cup race for Toyota in the future.

It was announced on May 2 that Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by Johnson and Maury Gallagher, will part ways with Chevrolet and partner with Toyota in 2024. Legacy Motor Club will become the third Cup organization to align with Toyota, joining Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing.

David Wilson, President of Toyota Racing Development, confirmed in a recent interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that Jimmie Johnson will be driving a Toyota in 2024. He expressed his excitement about this development and quoted:

"I will just say that Jimmie Johnson will be racing a Toyota Camry before he is done as a racecar driver.”

Although no further details were provided by Wilson regarding Johnson's plans for the upcoming season.

Despite his transition to Toyota for the next season being his primary focus at the moment, Johnson continues to compete in select Cup races this season. Chicago race marks his fourth Cup race of the year. He competed in Daytona 500 in February, Circuit of Americas in March, and Coca-Cola 600 in May along with participating at the Le Mans race's 100th anniversary. However, his best finish in these races has been finishing 31st place at Daytona 500.

The significance of this move from Chevrolet to Toyota cannot be overstated. Jimmie spent his entire career racing for Chevrolet spanning over an impressive record of 689-race Cup career with seven-time Cup Series champion title. This makes him one of the greatest drivers. His decision to switch from Chevrolet to Toyota will certainly have an impact on NASCAR's landscape.

President Wilson believes Jimmie Johnson will be 'a great fit' for Toyota

As Legacy Motor Club prepares to join the Toyota family, David Wilson, the president of Toyota Racing Development, acknowledged that there is still work to be done. Legacy MC have faced several challenges while fielding cars for drivers Erik Jones and rookie Noah Gragson.

However, Wilson confidently stated that the addition of Jimmie Johnson to the team was the critical factor that convinced him of the move's significance.

Over the past year, Wilson has had a chance to get to know Johnson personally. He recognized not only his outstanding driving skills but also his exceptional character. According to him, Johnson's values align perfectly with those of Toyota's culture, making him an ideal fit for their organization.

"I’ve gotten to know Jimmie over the past year and realized just what a quality human being he is and what a great fit he will be for Toyota’s culture."

In addition, Johnson and his partner Maury have demonstrated their commitment by investing in the team and bringing the necessary resources and talent. While building a winning team takes time, Toyota are fully prepared to support Legacy MC in their quest for success.

Wilson firmly believes that Johnson's team will contribute significantly towards enhancing Toyota's overall presence at NASCAR's top level. This collaboration represents an alliance combining expertise with a track record alongside excellence and innovation from both sides towards dominating NASCAR Cup Series.

