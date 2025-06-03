Johnny Herbert calls for Max Verstappen disqualification for George Russell clash in the F1 Spanish GP

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has backed Nico Rosberg's call that Max Verstappen should have been disqualified from the F1 Spanish GP for his collision with George Russell. The race result in Barcelona seemed set in stone with a few laps left when the late safety car turned everything on its head.

We had Max Verstappen on hard tires during the safety car restart, extremely vulnerable to the chasing pack. This led to the driver making a mistake at the restart, which helped Charles Leclerc in jumping him. We then had Verstappen losing his cool a few laps later while ceding position to George Russell and would then seemingly hit him intentionally.

For the incident where the Dutch driver might just have intentionally hit another car, Max Verstappen was given a 10-second penalty and 3 penalty points. Many in the viewing audience were not happy, however, with Nico Rosberg calling out for a black flag and immediate disqualification of the driver. Former FIA steward Johnny Herbert has backed the call by saying that he also expected a black flag.

Talking to RoobetAlternatives, Johnny Herbert felt that the incident was intentional from Verstappen and should not be happening. He said,

“I totally agree with Nico Rosberg: Max Verstappen deserved a black flag and should have been disqualified. There’s a point where you have to be hard on the driver when there have been many of these types of incidents. Verstappen is the best driver on the track, with the best racecraft and judgement, but there is always a story with him."

He added,

"It’s usually some kind of racing incident we all end up talking about with Verstappen, unfortunately. It was clear as day that Verstappen’s move on George Russell was on purpose."

Max Verstappen doesn't need to make these moves

Making an assertion that far too many people have reiterated quite a few times about Max Verstappen, Johnny Herbert said that the sad part about all of this is that the driver doesn't need to do these things. Talking about how the big blot of Spain takes away from the magical overtake he pulled in Imola, Herbert said,

"I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again until I’m blue in the face: Verstappen doesn’t need to make these moves. He has the skill to make clear overtakes and the wheel banging is probably to make a point because of what happened at Turn 1 on the restart with Russell. He felt aggrieved at having to give the place back."

Verstappen ended up completing the horror weekend in Barcelona by finishing only P10 in the race and falling 49 points in the championship to Oscar Piastri. The driver is also on the verge of a race ban with 11 F1 penalty points to his name.

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More