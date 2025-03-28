Jos Verstappen breaks his silence on Liam Lawson being fired by Red Bull

Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, shared an encouraging message for Liam Lawson after Red Bull sacked him. He is set to be replaced by Yuki Tsunoda in the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix and will be demoted to Racing Bulls.

Despite his lack of experience in Formula 1, Liam Lawson was chosen to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull Racing. However, he failed to score in the first two races of the season and qualified at the back of the grid on both occasions, all while his teammate Max Verstappen scored enough points to keep the team within the top three.

Earlier yesterday, RBR announced the signing of Yuki Tsunoda to the team, demoting Lawson back to VCARB, where he drove for a few races last year.

Reacting to the situation, Jos Verstappen shared an encouraging message for him on social media, commenting that he "deserves" a seat in F1.

"I really hope you gone do a fantastic job He deserves to be in F1," Verstappen commented.

Jos Verstappen shares a positive message for Liam Lawson after VCARB demotion (@josverstappen7 on Instagram)

Yuki Tsunoda was a favorite for the seat since Perez's contract was terminated. He has been driving for the junior team since the 2021 season and has shown immense progress; also, considering his experience, he comes as a natural choice for the team.

Liam Lawson reflects on short period he spent with Red Bull Racing

Liam Lawson faced a tough time in the two race weekends with Red Bull Racing. The car isn't in its best form after the team lost its domination to McLaren in the second half of the 2024 season. Max Verstappen, who won most races in the past three years, has yet to win a Grand Prix or set himself on pole position this year. Amidst this, Lawson's lack of experience hampered his chances to perform.

Lawson broke his silence regarding the demotion on social media. Stating that he has always dreamt of being an RBR driver since childhood, he thanked the team for the opportunity and shared a motivating message as he moves to VCARB for the rest of the season.

"Being a @redbullracing driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it’s what I’ve worked towards my whole life. It’s tough, but im grateful for everything that’s brought me to this point. To every one of you who’s stood by me, thank you for all the support it means the world Thank you @visacashapprb for the warm welcome, I’m excited and ready to go to work at one of my favourite places," Liam Lawson wrote on IG.

Liam Lawson will partner Isack Hadjar on the team. He is one of the many rookies who have joined the grid this season. Interestingly, VCARB has showcased better performance than Lawson in the Red Bull so far in the season, suggesting that they might have a more drivable car.

