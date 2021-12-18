"I didn't have that success": Max Verstappen's father Jos compares son's racing career to his own

While Jos Verstappen couldn't achieve the kind of success in F1 that his son Max Verstappen has, the 49-year-old feels it's just as gratifying. Speaking to David Coulthard in a CarNext interview the morning after Max claimed the title, Jos spoke about how proud he was of his son’s achievement.

Describing his own success compared to Max Verstappen, Jos said:

“Well, I didn’t have that success. It is difficult to compare, but seeing your son doing it, it is so emotional, it is so crazy.”

Max Verstappen grew up watching his father in F1 and his mother Sophie Kumpen was a go-kart racer and teammate to 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button. While the senior Verstappen never got close to winning the drivers' title, the son fulfilled his father’s dream.

Jos Verstappen proud of son Max Verstappen’s journey from karting to F1

Max Verstappen began karting at the age of four and made his F1 debut at 18. While his father Jos Verstappen wasn’t a successful F1 driver, he was known for being Michael Schumacher’s teammate at Benetton in 1994. As a former F1 driver, the Dutch world champion’s father aided him in navigating through the sport and eventually becoming one of the youngest drivers to debut on the grid.

Explaining Max Verstappen’s predilection for motorsport and his own emotions at seeing his son succeed at the highest level, Jos said:

“At that time, it was only motorsport that was talked about at the table, and of course he was interested. He knew everything, watching Formula 1. That's how it started... he was four-and-a-half or something. For sure, somewhere, I still have pictures of when he did his first laps. I still can't remember it, and then to finish it off like this. Unbelievable. For me, [such a] proud moment.”

For the Dutch father-and-son duo, their journey through the sport has been a difficult one, highlighted by hard work and scrutiny. Max Verstappen’s early debut F1 debut and his racing background often came under the scanner, as did his raw and unapologetic driving style.

