"Jos Verstappen being funny was not on my 2025 bingo card": Fans react to Max Verstappen's father addressing rumors of him leaving Red Bull

Jos Verstappen's comment on Zak Brown's prediction that Max Verstappen would leave Red Bull at the end of the season stirred up fans on social media. He is contracted to be with the team till the 2028 season.

Max has been part of the Red Bull family since he joined Formula 1 and is an asset to the parent team considering his extreme competitiveness on the grid. He helped them establish a new dominant era, which has remained consistent throughout.

Max has a good relationship with the team, which doesn't seem to be breaking any time soon. However, McLaren Racing's CEO Zak Brown earlier claimed that he would leave the team at the end of the season and join Mercedes (or Aston Martin because of Adrian Newey).

Reacting to these comments, Max's father, former driver Jos Verstappen, left a hilarious comment on social media, writing:

"He only is trying to steer shit," Jos Verstappen commented.

Given the nonchalant behavior that Jos usually exhibits in the garage and on the grid, fans found his comment on the entire situation extremely hilarious, this one comment read:

"Jos Verstappen being funny was not on my 2025 bingo card"

"Man of many words, only has a one-liner comeback. Must be true then," another fan mentioned.

"Jos is pure gold 😂👌🏼😂👌🏼," read a comment.

Some even seemed to call him out as a hypocrite as they claimed that Jos Verstappen did the same thing around last year.

"That's funny, Jos... you did that last year!" wrote a fan.

"Says him lol," another comment read.

If Jos said that then Zak is mostly right," wrote another.

Max Verstappen had a positive start to the year with a P2 finish in Australia. However, he does not lead the Drivers' Championship for the first time since 2022.

Max Verstappen pinpoints McLaren's strength compared to the entire grid

The 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix was a complete show of dominance for McLaren and Lando Norris as the Briton emerged victorious from pole position. He led most of the race and managed to keep his competition behind and had the fastest car on Sunday.

Max Verstappen, who finished P2, claimed that the McLaren had excellent tire cooling which helped them stretch their stints and maintain pace. The Dutchman mentioned that he was losing his tire because of the heating, and so were the others on the grid, but that seemingly was not an issue for the McLarens.

"My tires just overheated faster," Verstappen said, via RacingNews365. "You also see that with the other teams behind me, they have that same problem. And McLaren doesn't have that, they can just watch the tires a little bit better."

"When that tire naturally goes a little bit, especially on the intermediates with very soft rubber... That's where you then see that they are just suddenly a lot faster than everybody else," he added.

McLaren is considered to be the fastest car on the grid. As for Red Bull Racing, it is unlikely that they have the second-fastest car but Max Verstappen was able to drive constantly throughout the race.

