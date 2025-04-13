"Just fire Wache already": Fans react to reports of Red Bull senior management having an intense meeting after the F1 Bahrain GP

Following an underwhelming outing at the Bahrain GP, Red Bull top brass summoned an emergency meeting in Bahrain. As per reports, the Red Bull top officials such as Helmut Marko, Christian Horner, Pierre Wache, and Paul Monaghan were seen having an intense meeting after Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda struggled with their respective cars all week. As the news of the meeting surfaced on the internet, fans took to their social media accounts to share their reactions.

The Red Bull drivers, especially Verstappen, had a disappointing outing on Sunday. After an underwhelming qualifying on Saturday, the four-time world champion started his race from P7. However, he experienced a slow (4.2 seconds) pit stop in the early stages of the race, which reduced all his advantages he had racked up during the race.

If this was not everything, the Dutchman endured another painfully slow pit stop (6.7 seconds), which put him at the back of the pack. All of this took place in a week where he struggled with the brake pedal and the balance of the car. Credit to his race craft, Verstappen returned to the Top 10 and finished the race in P6.

From being absolutely dominant in 2023 (Red Bull won both drivers' and constructors' championships), the team won only the drivers' title in 2024. As things stand in 2025, Red Bull is nowhere near challenging for any of the two titles. As a result, a high-profile meeting between the top Red Bull officials was apparently called.

As the reports of the meeting surfaced on the internet, here's how the fans reacted to it.

Reacting to the update, a fan wrote, "Just fire Wache already."

"From having the fastest car with most wins in F1 history to this tractor, all in the same regulations? Heads need to roll," another fan wrote.

"Wache is incompetent, Newey + Rob Marshall or some other unknown figure who left the team created a big void which cannot be filled by Wache," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Max has been saying since near end 23 there are issues with the car. It all fell on deaf ears because, well we win right? It's embarrassing."

A fan wrote, "For what? How to fight Haas and Alpine..Glory has gone..Max has to move out of RB spiral otherwise he will not win further championships."

"Horner should have been sacked one year ago, then Adrian Newey would still be here and we would not have this problem....Horner destroyed the team," another fan wrote.

The Red Bull officials involved in the reported meeting were Christian Horner, team principal; Helmut Marko, advisor; Pierre Wache, technical director; and Paul Monaghan, chief engineer.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen shared his verdict after poor Bahrain GP

Max Verstappen let his feelings known after a tough outing in Bahrain. Speaking about the day in the post-race interview, the defending champion pointed out how he struggled with the tire management throughout the week.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 - Source: Getty

Here's what he said further on it:

"If you are weak on tyre management here, you are weak everywhere," Verstappen said. "The start wasn't good. The tyres were overheating. The balance wasn't where we wanted it to be. We had a problem with the lights. You don't drive through them which is team protocol."

"Then the hards didn't work. Another pit stop and I was last, but to finish P6 was a good result. The tyre management and the balance is not where I want to be," he added. (As per Junaid Samodien on X)

Max Verstappen slipped from P2 in the drivers' standings to P3 after Sunday's P6 at the Bahrain GP. Currently, he is trailing Oscar Piastri by five points and Lando Norris by eight points.

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More