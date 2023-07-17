“Just in time for the Barbie release”: F1 fans react to winner’s trophy released by the Hungarian GP

Barbie has always been more than a toy. It has been a girl's best friend throughout her childhood. With the release of the world's most popular doll movie this week, every girl would like to see their favorite doll on the silver screen.

However, it is around the same time that F1 fans will be gearing up for the 2023 Hungarian GP before drivers go on a summer break. What better time to have the best of both worlds?

The Hungarian GP trophy has been customized to promote Barbie. According to sources, the trophy is from the Herend Porcelain Manufactory.

The style is neoclassical, and the color is actually called purpura of Herend. It was hand-made, and it costs around 40k.

nini @SCUDERIAFEMBOY hungarian GP trophy is just in time for the barbie release

F1 and Barbie fans couldn't stop going gaga over this trophy and stormed Twitter, pouring in tweets about how classical, elegant, and majestic the trophy looked.

Here are some reactions:

if max wins it ill actually giggle like a girl pink is my fav color

Our trophy never misses hand painted porcelain and with history behind it

She's Barbie and anyone winning her is just Ken #Hungariangp

Barie at 4:30 Hungarian gp at 6:30 oh god

I want to hot it for just a sec because I truly believe it will transport me into the Barbie universe

I wanna see either charles or pierre holding it

Hungaroring really did it this year with the trophies i mean look how pretty this is!!!!

now I would loooooove a perfume bottle like this. not a bad idea

The trophies at Hungary are always mega

What to look forward to in the 2023 Hungarian F1 GP

The Hungarian F1 GP marks the return of the honey badger, Daniel Ricciardo. He has replaced Nyck de Vries to team up with Yuki Tsunoda in Alpha Tauri. After taking a long break after his tenure with McLaren, Daniel is set to make a comeback to F1 in this race.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso hopes that the team's slump for the past few races ends and they get back in form. Aston Martin is being challenged as Mercedes is gradually getting better with every GP.

Red Bull Racing's team principal, Christian Horner, seems hopeful about Sergio Perez being able to redeem himself in Budapest. He is quite confident that the Mexican will break his poor qualifying streak and reach Q3 in the F1 Hungarian GP.

It would be interesting to see if Team McLaren is able to repeat Silverstone in Budapest. Drivers like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who shared the podium with Lando Norris, acknowledged the drastic development in speed the Papaya team's cars had in the race.