"Just Toto Wolff and Max Verstappen and Susie and Kelly. Nothing to see here then": Fans react to the leaked photo of the driver with the team boss

Max Verstappen was linked to a possible Mercedes move for the 2026 season, but the same was rejected by the Dutchman at the Hungarian GP. However, with the summer break in full swing, the Dutch driver was spotted with Toto Wolff on a yacht along with their respective partners. Fans have now come out and reacted to the leaked photo.Red Bull came into the 2025 season with the RB21 struggling to keep up with the McLaren, and Max Verstappen constantly complaining about the balance and working window of the tires. Amid this, reports revealed that Toto Wolff was in conversation with Verstappen over a possible deal for the 2026 season.Over a month after Wolff's comments about a conversation with Verstappen, Red Bull Racing’s CEO, Christian Horner, was sacked by the team. Week-in-week-out, Max Verstappen was questioned about his Red Bull future and the Mercedes talks. At the 2025 Hungarian GP ( the race before the summer break), the Dutchman came out and confirmed that he will be staying with Red Bull for the 2026 season.However, that didn't mean that a possible move to Mercedes was off for the 2027 season. With the summer break in full swing, photos of Max Verstappen on Toto Wolff's yacht in Sardinia surfaced online, but the quality wasn't great as the paparazzi took the image from quite a distance.The earlier images were zoomed in, as the zoomed-out images have now surfaced and revealed that Toto Wolff's partner Susie Wolff and Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet were also on the yacht. Fans have come out and reacted to the same as they wrote.“Just Toto and Max and Susie and Kelly. Nothing to see here then. #F1”Cameron @CxmeronCcLINKJust Toto and Max and Susie and Kelly. Nothing to see here then. #F1“So toto, susi, kelly and max????,” questioned a userAnother commented, “Susie was there too?”Some fans couldn't believe their eyes as they saw the image of the two couples on a yacht in Sardinia, as they questioned whether it was then who were dreaming, or if it was an image from a multiverse. A fan commented,“What the h*ll bro am I dreaming?”Mohammad @mohammad_mv1rmLINK@SCUDERIAFEMBOY What the hell bro am I dreaming ?“What in the multiverse is this,” mentioned anotherA user wrote, “Catching up with the Wolffs lol”Mercedes is yet to confirm their lineup for 2026, with both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli running out of contract at the end of the season. However, Toto Wolff has hinted at keeping the same lineup for the upcoming season.“I was staying anyway”: Max Verstappen silences the rumors around Mercedes' move by confirming Red Bull's futureWith Christian Horner being fired after over two decades at the team, some sources suggested that the Verstappen clan played a role in the same. Nonetheless, since the Belgian GP, Max Verstappen has been asked questions about his future. With the date to activate the Red Bull exit clause reportedly passing by, Verstappen came into the Hungarian GP and confirmed his future. He said,“I've never really said anything about it because I was just focused on talking to the team about how we can improve our performance, future ideas for next year as well. And that's why I have nothing really to add ever. But yeah, I think it's time to basically stop all the rumours. And for me, it's always been quite clear that I was staying anyway.”The four-time F1 champion currently sits 3rd in the standings, and is likely out of the championship fight with the McLaren duo dominating at the front of the grid.