"Just wasted everyone's money": Lewis Hamilton blasts the FIA's technical directive

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton was not impressed by the FIA's recent technical directive for mitigating the flexi front wings at the 2025 Spanish GP. There was a lot of anticipation among fans and teams alike around the new technical director, as many believed that it would be a game changer and pegged back several teams that were benefiting from the flexi wings.
However, there was little evidence of any significant change in the behaviour of the cars with less flexible front wings on the 2025 machinery. Speaking with The Race after the qualifying session in Barcelona, where he finished P5, Lewis Hamilton believed that the new technical directives had been a "waste of money" for the teams, as he did not see any significant difference in terms of performance on the cars. He said:
"The balance is definitely not as nice as what we had before... It hasn't made any… What a waste of money! Just wasted everyone's money. Just literally changed nothing. Everyone's front wings still bend; it's just half the bending."
"And everyone's had to make new wings and spend more money to make these [for the new guidelines]. It just... doesn't make sense. But it is what it is, and we just continue on."
On the racing side, Hamilton managed to outqualify his teammate Charles Leclerc for only the second time in nine races and the first time since China this season.
Lewis Hamilton reflects on his target for the 2025 Spanish GP
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he was targeting a podium for the main race in Barcelona on Sunday as he highlighted the close qualifying gap.
Speaking with Sky Sports, the seven-time F1 world champion reflected:
"I'm looking forward to it. I got a bit of a long run yesterday. It will be close between everybody. It's amazing how close everybody is. Half a tenth can put you from sixth to 11th. The long run will be challenging for everybody."
"Most people have softs and one medium. Charles and a couple of others have two mediums. Which tyres are the best? Which strategy is the best? The key will be getting a good start. My goal is to try and get a podium. I've not had one for God knows how long."
Lewis Hamilton seems to have shifted a corner in terms of results in the last couple of races, as he has finished in the top five in Imola and Monaco while also looking competitive in Miami as well.