Karun Chandhok questions Lewis Hamilton's adaptability as his struggles at Ferrari continue

F1 insider Karun Chandhok raised doubts over Lewis Hamilton's ability to adapt to cars as he analyzed his performance with Ferrari so far in the season. The Briton has been facing a tough season so far in his first year with the Italian outfit, and many have attributed this to adaptability issues.

Hamilton has been going through a tough phase after his move to Ferrari this season. He has remained short of a podium finish and has lacked pace in all the races, meanwhile, his teammate Charles Leclerc has been finishing ahead of him. While this is not ideal for the Briton, considering the pace he previously had with Mercedes, many feel that he needs time to get acquainted with the SF-25.

However, F1 insider Karun Chandhok feels otherwise. Given Lewis Hamilton's achievements, he feels that it should not take him so long to get used to the car.

"I'm not sure about this thing, about there's a lot of noise about he's taking time to adapt, things like that," Chandhok said (via Sky Sports). "And ultimately, this is not any driver we're talking about. This is arguably the greatest driver of all time."

Chandhok further stated that what makes a driver like Hamilton "great" is also the ability to quickly adapt to newer cars.

"One of the key qualities of the great drivers is adaptability. You know, the Alonsos, the Hamiltons, the Schumachers, they're able to, and should be able to adapt to different regulations, different cars, different tires. That's what makes the great drivers, including Lewis."

Hamilton has been outspoken about the issues he has been facing with the car. During the Saudi Arabian GP weekend earlier, he regularly complained of the issues he had with the car's grip, and while his teammate managed to bring in Ferrari's first podium this season, Hamilton had to settle for a P7 finish.

Lewis Hamilton does not expect major improvement this year

The SF-25 has been a tough drive for the 40-year-old. The car does not suit his driving style, which has hampered his chances of scoring points this year. Right after the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, he opened up to the media about his struggles, mentioning his "horrible" race.

"It was horrible, not enjoyable at all. I was just sliding around. I didn't have grip," Lewis Hamilton said (via Sky Sports). "First stint, massive understeer, car not turning and then massive deg. The second stint, slightly better balance but still just no pace. Pretty bad."

Moreover, he predicts this nature of the car to continue for the rest of the season despite planned upgrades.

"At the moment there's no fix. So, this is how it's going to be for the rest of the year. It's going to be painful," he added.

Lewis Hamilton's performance has also hampered Ferrari's position in the Constructors' Championship. They currently stand in fourth place.

