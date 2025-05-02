Kelly Piqeut shares heartening pictures with daughter Penelope amid rumors of birth of second child with Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, shared heartwarming pictures with her daughter Penelope on social media. This came in shortly after Verstappen had to miss media day in Miami, reportedly to be with Piquet for the birth of her second child.

5-year-old Penelope is usually the highlight in Kelly Piquet's social media as she regularly posts adorable pictures with her daughter. Adding to the carousel, she recently posted a collage of pictures as the mother-daughter duo twinned in similar-colored dresses. Piquet also showcased her pregnancy bump as she is close to giving birth to her second child.

"The mother-daughter bond is like no other - built on love, trust and countless little moments we’ll cherish forever 💗," she captioned the post.

Penelope is former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat's daughter. Prior to her relationship with Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet dated Kvyat between 2017 and 2019, and Penelope was born in July that year.

Since 2020, Piquet has been dating Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The couple is regularly spotted together in the Paddock. Earlier in 2024, they announced that Piquet was pregnant with her second child, moreover, Verstappen missed the media duties for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix this Thursday, reportedly, to be with Piquet as the birth of their child is expected. However, there has been no further information on this.

Max Verstappen on paternity leave in Formula 1

Earlier this year, Red Bull Racing's advisor, Dr Helmut Mark,o had provided an update on the birth of Verstappen and Piquet's child, stating that it was scheduled in early May and would not coincide with any of the scheduled F1 races for the season.

"The date of birth does not overlap with any of Max’s racing activities and is scheduled for early May," he said.

However, even in the case of the birth of their child during a race weekend, Max Verstappen had mentioned that there are no paternity leaves in Formula 1, and he would have to miss the birth of his child if it happened at such a time.

"Anything is possible but in F1 that [paternity leave] doesn’t exist. You cannot take two months off. If it happens, it happens. There’s nothing I can do about it. Unfortunately, F1 drivers don’t get time off, but at the same time I’m also not the one that is giving birth."

He then also mentioned that he was excited to welcome the child, further adding that he had been trained with Penelope.

"It’s super exciting. Luckily, I did get a little bit of training with Penelope, seeing her grow up already for like four years. Which has also been really, really nice."

As for his racing, Verstappen has been delivering consistent results despite the McLarens fronting the grid in almost every race. He managed to win the Japanese Grand Prix earlier which has put him in a good spot to battle for the World Championship, which is currently led by Oscar Piastri.

