Kelly Piquet drops 3-word reaction to Chelsea Handler's IG reel

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, shared her reaction to American actress Chelsea Handler's Instagram reel video. In the video, the actress talked about her book and revealed how she avoided writing negatively.

Verstappen, a four-time F1 world champion, is expecting his first child with longtime girlfriend Piquet. The couple announced in Abu Dhabi last year that they were going to be parents in the first quarter of 2025.

Kelly Piquet announced her pregnancy through a joint social media post and has been sharing her journey with fans since then. She went on multiple trips with Verstappen and family to spend leisure time before welcoming the baby.

Moreover, recently, Piquet reposted an Instagram reel of American comedian and actress Chelsea Handler. In the video, Handler revealed that she avoids writing anything negative, as negativity is contagious.

"I'm never going to put negativity in writing. Like when my publicists send me a list of podcasts, I won't even say, 'I don't want to do one.' I'd say, 'I'd like to do this, this, and this,'' Handler said.

Meanwhile, Kelly Piquet reacted to the reel as she reposted it on her Instagram handle and dropped a three-word reaction:

"@chelseahandler ❤️"

Kelly Piquet's Instagram story [Image Source: @kellypiquet/Instagram]

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen have been in a relationship for the last four years and have often been a subject of online trolling. They've often spoken about the issue on various platforms.

However, despite the negativity, Piquet and Verstappen have been in a happy and healthy relationship. The Brazilian model also has a five-year-old daughter, Penelope, who shares a great bond with Verstappen.

Kelly Piquet is going to give birth the second time soon, and Max Verstappen previously stated that he is excited to raise his own child and nurture his little family.

Max Verstappen shares an update on Kelly Piquet's delivery timeline

Kelly Piquet [L] Max Verstappen [R] (Image Source: Getty)

A few weeks back, Kelly Piquet shared that she is entering her third trimester, meaning the baby could be born in the first quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, during the F175 event in London, Max Verstappen dropped a hint on the timeline of his baby's arrival.

Talking to the media, Verstappen said (via GP Blog):

"Not before the start of the season. During the season. I'm relaxed about it—it’ll be fine. [I am]relaxed. Of course, it helps that you have already got some things. Just, of course, it's exciting."

Meanwhile, Verstappen is already on duty as he arrived in Bahrain for a three-day pre-season test that began on February 26. The test will go on until February 28 before the teams head for a small break to apply their learnings from the test.

The 2025 F1 season will begin on March 16 in Melbourne, with the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.

