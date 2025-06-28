Kelly Piquet drops 3-word reaction to Max Verstappen's sister Victoria Verstappen's post featuring Lily

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's daughter, Lily, recently came into the world ahead of the Miami Grand Prix weekend and has been featured on the social media of her relatives since then. With Verstappen's sister, Victoria, now getting the chance to meet the newborn, she posted some images of her meetup on Instagram, and Piquet dropped an adorable three-word reaction to the post.

The Red Bull driver was flooded with congratulatory messages after the birth of his daughter, and Piquet soon started sharing snippets of the newborn on her Instagram. On the other hand, only a few people have met Lily, and this time it was Verstappen's sister, Victoria's turn.

Victoria is a mother of three children, and welcomed a daughter herself last year. In the recent images shared by the 25-year-old, the four-time F1 champion's family and Victoria's elder daughter, Hailey, could be seen together with her, as she captioned the post:

"Tiny hands, big place in my heart 🫶🏼 So proud, so in love 💞"

Subsequently, Kelly Piquet shared a concise reaction on the post in the comments section:

"My heart explodes 🥹💕"

With the birth of Lily, the Dutchman has now become a parent to two children.

How has Max Verstappen's life changed since becoming a father?

Max Verstappen ahead of the FP3 session in Austria - Source: Getty

Before the birth of Lily, Max Verstappen was already a bonus dad. But, entering parenthood himself means different for anyone, and the 27-year-old felt the same.

Reflecting on becoming a parent after the birth of his daughter, the Red Bull driver told ESPN:

Luckily, I got to spend a few days with them once she was born. It’s been great. You never really know what to expect but it’s been very enjoyable and very special."

On the racing side of things, the reigning world champion sits third in the championship standings. The 2025 championship position has been entirely different from last year, as by this time in 2024, Verstappen had a humongous lead in the championship standings.

However, in 2025, he now has a huge deficit to the top of the championship table as Oscar Piastri currently edges him by 43 points to retain the top spot. Meanwhile, Lando Norris has also leapfrogged him, as despite the 25-year-old's DNF at the Canadian GP and his second-place finish, the Briton still has a 21-point advantage over the Dutchman.

Thus, in the initial phase of the season, the Red Bull does not look to have the capabilities to help Max Verstappen fight for his fifth drivers' title. Moreover, Mercedes and Ferrari have started to pick up the pace, potentially pushing the RB20 to become the fourth-fastest car on the grid.

