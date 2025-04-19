Kelly Piquet drops 4-word reaction to Max Verstappen securing pole position for the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, shared a four-word reaction after the Dutch driver claimed pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday, April 19. The Red Bull driver beat Oscar Piastri by just 0.010 seconds to grab the top spot at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Verstappen claimed the pole position despite the McLarens looking to be the favorites to lock out the front row. His rapid lap, coupled with Lando Norris crashing early in Q3, means that it is the reigning champion who will start the Jeddah race from pole.
Much like most F1 fans, Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, was also surprised at her boyfriend's incredible drive at Jeddah. She shared her reaction immediately after the qualifying session had ended with an Instagram stories post.
"How you do this 🤯🤯🤯"
Not many were predicting a Verstappen pole at the Saudi GP, not just because of McLaren's pace, but also due to the Dutchman's poor outing just last weekend. Verstappen had qualified in P7 for last weekend's Bahrain GP, and could only finish the race in P6, which caused a whole host of rumors to come out during the week suggesting that he may look for a move away from Red Bull.
A better performance was expected from the Austrian team in Saudi Arabia, due to the track being easier on the tires compared to Bahrain. But not many would have been expecting to see Verstappen on pole position.
Max Verstappen reacts to unexpected Saudi Arabian GP pole position
Max Verstappen shared that he was not expecting to be on pole for the Saudi Arabian GP, as he reacted to his performance right after the session ended. The Red Bull man also explained that he felt better in the car and was able to find the right grip in the RB 21 around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Speaking to Jamie Chadwick right after the qualifying session ended, Verstappen explained his immediate thoughts about his performance.
"Very happy, I definitely didn't expect to be on pole here, after FP3 as well, looking at how the whole weekend was," said Verstappen.
"But the car came alive in the night, we made some final changes and yeah, it was a lot more enjoyable to drive. The grip was coming to me and around here, a qualifying lap is extremely difficult because of all the walls, you need to try and nail it," he added.
This is now Max Verstappen's second pole in three races. This performance from him and Red Bull may just put the exit rumors on the back burner for a while, which had been suggesting that the 27-year-old is looking to leave due to a fear that his team is not competitive at the top end of the sport anymore.