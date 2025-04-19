Lando Norris' 2-word self-admonishment as he crashes his McLaren during the F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

Lando Norris remained the lead McLaren driver in all the free practice sessions at the Saudi Arabian GP, but his world turned upside down in the qualifying session as the Briton crashed out in Q3. Frustrated with his blunder, the 25-year-old radioed a two-word verdict for himself, continuing his self-critical statements.

Oscar Piastri won the Bahrain Grand Prix and reduced the championship deficit to Norris at the top. While Norris started the weekend showcasing that he is still the lead driver at the Woking-based squad, his weekend turned south in a quick turn of events.

In his first Q3 run, he tried to get all the performance out of the McLaren MCL39 and exiting turn five, he suffered a snap of oversteer and overcorrected the slide, resulting in him collecting the wall. Dejected from his mistake at a weekend where Piastri is in close contention of taking over the championship lead, Norris shared a two-word assessment over the radio, and said:

"F**king idiot."

Meanwhile, the Aussie driver will start the race on the front row after Max Verstappen pipped him for the pole position, while Norris will start the race provisionally in 10th.

Lando Norris' mistake propels Oscar Piastri's camp in the championship debacle

Oscar Piastri (L) and Lando Norris (R) at the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri has a three-point deficit to his teammate in the championship standings. He has already won two races so far this season, which has helped his camp gain momentum while Lando Norris' hopes have seemingly dwindled.

Moreover, hoping for equal treatment this season, Piastri revealed how 2025 will go along a different narrative, and said (via Motorsport Week):

"I think this year the situation is very, very different. I think last year, especially at the beginning of the season, we were incredibly keen to get whatever performance we could onto the car as quickly as possible. And we needed to make up a points deficit in the Constructors’ Championship especially. This year we’re in a very different position."

"Obviously we have already a decent gap in the Constructors’ Championship and both of us fighting for the Drivers’ Championship.. So I think it’s expected that we’ll both have an equal opportunity and the same car to be able to fight for the Drivers’ Championship. I think when we have the opportunity to keep it equal and have the same car every weekend we should do that."

On the other hand, Piastri is not the only one gunning for the title. Max Verstappen's pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has catapulted him into getting back into the championship lead.

So, two drivers will be hunting down Lando Norris' championship lead at the race in the Middle East.

