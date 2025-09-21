Kelly Piquet drops one-word reaction to Max Verstappen winning the F1 Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen won the 2025 Azerbaijan GP in dominant fashion. The Dutchman claimed the sixth Grand Slam of his career, leading his partner, Kelly Piquet, to share a celebratory story on her Instagram on the Red Bull driver's impressive feat in Baku on raceday.

Verstappen had claimed the pole position for the race in a tricky qualifying session. While his work was cut out by midfield cars in the form of Carlos Sainz's Williams and Liam Lawson's Racing Bulls qualifying beside him in the top three, there was still a lot to play for.

The Dutchman excelled at the race start and carefully held his lead even during a safety car restart. Then, Verstappen was in his own league during the race, maintaining an arm's length to his rivals, as he finished over 14 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, George Russell.

Though Kelly Piquet was not at the circuit, unlike the Italian GP, she was still vying for her partner, and shared a one-word reaction to the Dutchman's victory on her Instagram:

"Woooooooohoooooooooo🥳🥳🥳"

Kelly Piquet's Instagram story after her partner, Max Verstappen, emerged victorious at the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP | Source: Instagram/@kellypiquet

The Azerbaijan GP became the venue for Max Verstappen's fourth race victory of the 2025 season.

Max Verstappen deems the Azerbaijan GP weekend an "incredible" one

Red Bull's Max Verstappen holding the first-place trophy for winning the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen and Red Bull had hit a dip in form in the middle part of the season, where the reigning champion had even witnessed his longest exile from the podium (between the Austrian GP and the Hungarian GP) since 2018. But, this downturn in form has been countered since the championship again got underway after the summer break, as he has scored the most points of any driver since then.

So, reflecting on a successful weekend for himself, Verstappen said in the post-race interview on the F1TV broadcast:

"I think this weekend has been incredible for us. Of course last weekend was already great, yeah, for us to win here again is just fantastic. Also, in the race, the car was working really well on both of the compounds, we had clean air all the time and you could then look after your tires. It was pretty straightforward. Of course it's not easy around here, windy today. So, the car was moving around a lot but of course incredibly happy with this performance after the conditions. "

"For sure, the last two race weekends have been amazing for us. Singapore [GP], a completely different challenge again with the high downforce, so we'll see what we can do there."

Verstappen now sits 69 points adrift from Oscar Piastri, as the latter crashed out of the race on the opening lap.

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.



His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day. Know More