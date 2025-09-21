Championship leader Oscar Piastri crashes out of the F1 Azerbaijan GP

By Samyak Sharma
Published Sep 21, 2025 11:43 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Source: Getty
Oscar Piastri next to his crashed MCL39 - Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Source: Getty

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix began in the most bizarre fashion for F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri, who has now crashed out of the race at Baku. The Aussie driver had gone from P9 on the grid to last right at the start of the race after he jumped the start.

Oscar Piastri has completely capitulated in the first few laps of the Azerbaijan GP, as he locked up and crashed into the right-hand side barriers on turn 5, ending his race almost as soon as it started. The driver had gone all the way to the back of the grid right at the start, but did not report any issues with the car.

The replays of the race start showed that the McLaren driver jumped the start, and then stopped when the red lights went out. This had put him down to last place, which would already have been a detriment to his championship hopes.

But now, with Piastri out, teammate Lando Norris can take full advantage of the situation by clawing back a large portion of Piastri's advantage. The 24-year-old came to Baku with a 31 point lead over Norris, but will not be adding to his tally on Sunday.

This has come after an already disappointing weekend for Piastri, who even crashed in Q3 during qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP. Many fans and experts had claimed that Lando Norris did not actually take full advantage of Piastri's crash in qualifying, as the Briton also only qualified in P7 after a brush with the barriers on his final run in qualifying. But he now has a golden opportunity to eat into Piastri's 31 point lead.

What Oscar Piastri had said after his crash in the Azerbaijan GP qualifying on Saturday

Oscar Piastri at the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Source: Getty
Oscar Piastri at the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri had claimed that he braked a little too early into turn 3, which meant he crashed into the barriers during Q3 in qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP. The Aussie driver also mentioned that he hoped to make up some places during the race, something which he will not be able to do now.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Oscar Piastri explained how his mistake occurred in qualifying.

"I probably braked a little bit late – I need to go back and have a look. I feel like the car was good and the pace was there, so just a disappointing way to end it," said Oscar Piastri. [via Formula1.com]
"I’ll go back and have a look at where it all went wrong today, but I’ve been much happier with the car today which is a good thing. Hopefully we can claw back some progress tomorrow," he added.

Speaking to F1 TV before the race, Piastri had also claimed that he wouldn't mind seeing some chaos during the race, as long as he was not part of it. Unfortunately for him, he was the focal point of chaos in the opening stages of the Azerbaijan GP.

Edited by Mitali
