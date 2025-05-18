Kelly Piquet drops one-word reaction to Max Verstappen winning the F1 Imola GP

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, expressed pure joy and elation after the Dutch driver claimed the win at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday. The couple recently shared the news of having their first child together.
Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet has not been spotted at any races in the 2025 season, with the main reason being that the Brazilian had reached the final stages of her pregnancy at the start of the year, and subsequently had her first child with Verstappen earlier in May. But this has not stopped the 36-year-old from cheering her boyfriend on from home all this time.
On Sunday, Piquet shared her reaction to Verstappen's race win at Imola via her Instagram story, simply sharing an expression of joy, along with video she captured, of seeing her boyfriend celebrate on the television.
"Yaaaaaaaaaas 🔥🔥🔥"
Verstappen and Piquet have been dating since late 2020, and hence have been together for over four years now. Previously, Piquet was in a relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, with whom she also has a daughter, named Penelope.
Piquet now lives with Verstappen at the race car driver's residence in Monaco, along with both her daughters. The reigning world champion will now be heading back home to his family after Imola, as the F1 world moves to round 8 of the 2025 season around the famous streets of Monte Carlo.
Verstappen will be bringing back the winning trophy home from Italy after claiming his second win of the 2025 season. The 27-year-old looked to have a better pace than McLaren pair Lando Norris (second) and Oscar Piastri (third) throughout the day, and finished six seconds ahead of second, even amid a late safety car.
Max Verstappen shares Instagram post to celebrate his Imola GP win
Max Verstappen shared a celebratory message via his Instagram after claiming his second win of the 2025 season at Imola on Sunday, while also acknowledging Red Bull Racing's 400th race in F1. The four-time world champion has now claimed 65 career race wins in F1, all with the Austrian team.
Sharing an Instagram post after the race at Imola on Sunday, Verstappen expressed his excitement with his fans online via the post caption.
"Yes!!! Brilliant weekend 🙌 Incredibly proud of everyone @redbullracing, celebrating the 400th race of the team with this win 💪"
With his win at Imola, Verstappen has remained close in contention with the two McLaren boys in the drivers' championship, moving within nine points of Lando Norris in second, and 22 points away from Oscar Piastri in first. Verstappen's win also breaks Piastri's formidable streak since Bahrain, as the Aussie driver had claimed three consecutive wins in the last three Grands Prix.