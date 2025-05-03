Kelly Piquet's cousin trolls Lewis Hamilton after Kimi Antonelli's pole position for Mercedes

Rodrigo Piquet took aim at Lewis Hamilton after his replacement at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli, won the sprint pole during the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. Rodrigo, who is Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet's cousin, trolled Hamilton fans through an Instagram meme.

Ad

The sprint shootout of the 2025 Miami GP had many twists and turns, but Antonelli shocked everyone with his flying lap. With the best time of 1:26.482 in SQ3, the 18-year-old won his first-ever career pole. He beat McLaren's Oscar Piastri by less than a tenth of a second to clinch the pole.

However, Kimi Antonelli's pole victory put Hamilton in the crossfire. Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet's cousin, Rodrigo Piquet, trolled the seven-time world champion by sharing a meme.

Ad

Trending

Ad

By resharing an Instagram video, he suggested that Hamilton fans must feel sad watching Antonelli succeed amid the Brit's struggles at Ferrari.

Rodrigo Piquet's IG Story [Image Source: @rodrigopiquet/Instagram]

The 18-year-old rookie was signed as Lewis Hamilton's replacement by Mercedes after the latter quit last year to join Scuderia Ferrari. While Kimi has flourished in his debut year with 38 points in five races, the 40-year-old is lagging behind with 31 points.

Ad

Moreover, during the sprint shootout at Miami, Hamilton didn't have a great outing either. He finished P7, over five-tenths slower than Antonelli.

Since the seven-time world champion moved to Ferrari earlier this year, he has been unable to find his sweet spot with his car, the SF-25. The adjustment and adaptability issue coupled with the car's lack of pace is resulting in the Brit's struggles on the track.

Toto Wolff reacts to Lewis Hamilton's rocky start at Ferrari: Not surprised

Toto Wolff [L] with Lewis Hamilton [R] at F1 75 Live - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton quit Mercedes after 11 years to explore a fresh start at Ferrari. However, things have so far not aligned in his favor as the Silver Arrows seem to have outpaced Scuderia in terms of pace and performance.

Ad

However, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff hasn't lost faith in Hamilton's ability to dominate. Talking to Planet F1 in Miami, he said:

“I think we saw that magic in the Sprint Race—was it Shanghai? He was completely dominating that race. It’s not like you have the magic in one race and then suddenly you lose the magic in the next one. I very much believe that it’s still there. If he aligns all his performance contributors and feels he is in the right space and the car is to his liking, he will be stellar. I have no doubt."

Ad

Wolff also acknowledged that adjusting to a new team is not a cakewalk, even for an experienced driver like Lewis Hamilton.

“But I’m also not surprised it has those road bumps. He was with us for 12 years—the way of operating. He’s been put in a Ferrari, where his teammate has been for a long time. So from the outside and speaking to him, it’s a trajectory any new driver needs to go through in a top team," he added.

Hamilton has failed to beat Charles Leclerc so far in the opening five races, both in qualifying sessions and Grand Prix races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More