Kelly Piquet shares one-word reaction to Max Verstappen fans celebrating baby's birth

Kelly Piquet reacted to fans celebrating the birth of her and Max Verstappen's baby Lily on social media. Fans stood in the F1 Paddock with signs congratulating the couple.

Ad

Earlier this month, Verstappen had to miss media duties during the Miami Grand Prix weekend as he flew back to his partner, Kelly Piquet, who was close to giving birth to their child. Piquet's second daughter, Lily, was born hours later.

As Verstappen returned to Miami for the Sprint weekend, there were cheers all around the paddock and the grid to congratulate him on becoming a dad for the first time. Fans on social media congratulated the Dutchman, but there were also many others who took an extra step and celebrated this at the Paddock in Miami.

Ad

Trending

A picture of popular German influencer, Xenia Adonts, circulated with her holding placards reading "BABY'S FIRST PODIUM" and "GO MAX DADDY GO." They also mentioned that they were "clearly missing" Kelly Piquet around the grid.

Reacting to this picture, Piquet dropped a one-word reaction.

"Dead," Piquet wrote on her Instagram story.

Kelly Piquet reacts to fans celebrating the birth of her baby (@kellypiquet on Instagram)

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, had a rather uncompetitive weekend at Miami as McLaren dominated the grid once again, extending their lead in the championship.

Ad

Red Bull team boss reacts to Max Verstappen losing out to the McLarens in Miami

Although Verstappen started the race in pole position, he lost out to the dominating McLarens. Moreover, the challenging conditions in the race saw him finish in P4.

Christian Horner, reacting to the race, mentioned that he knew the team would find it hard to beat McLaren on the track. Still, he was surprised that he was able to hold them back initially.

Ad

"We knew going into this race, it was going to be very, very hard to beat them," Horner told the media in Miami. "And I was actually surprised that Max was able to hold them back for circa 14 laps or so."

Although Red Bull Racing has lost its spree of domination to the McLarens this year, Max Verstappen continues to deliver consistent results. He is still a contender for the World Championship, sitting in third place behind both McLaren drivers. Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri leads with 131 points in his bag.

Max Verstappen won the race in Japan; however, that has been his only victory in the season so far. He has finished on the podium two other times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More