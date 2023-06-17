Kevin Magnussen sees 'great future' for Haas, hopes to be a part of it

Kevin Magnussen looks forward to a great future with the Haas F1 team. Despite a long career in the sport, the Danish driver is keen on continuing and becoming an integral part of the American team’s success story.

Speaking to on-site media ahead of the 2023 Canadian GP, Kevin Magnussen said:

“It’s great to have had such a long time in Formula 1. As a small kid, I was dreaming of racing in Formula 1 someday and to have reached this many races and have all those years in the sport, I feel very grateful for the opportunity. What I see for my future, I’m in a good spot right now.

"I’m in a great team of great people and am often given the opportunity to race towards the front. I’ve had many opportunities with Haas and I see a great future for the team. I very much hope I can be a part of that and live to see the fruits of all the hard work and progress that’s being made at the moment.”

Having raced with the Haas team since their inception in the sport, Kevin Magnussen is keen on becoming an integral part of their success story in the future.

The Dane started his journey with the American team since 2017, after which he took a hiatus from the sport after the 2020 season. The 30-year-old returned in 2022 to replace Nikita Mazepin and is in his second season since.

Looking forward to the 150th GP start of his F1 career in Canada, the Haas driver has relished his time with his team and is looking forward to more in the future.

Kevin Magnussen feels Haas need to focus on consistency

Lamenting the difficult race weekend in Spain, Kevin Magnussen feels his outing in Barcelona was confusing in terms of performance. The Dane felt his weekend was rife with tyre and degradation issues and hopes to reach the root of the problem. He finished the race 18th with his teammate Nico Hulkenberg finishing in 15th place.

Overviewing the Spanish GP weekend in Montreal, Kevin Magnussen said:

“Yeah, it was a tricky one because it was so up and down, you know? One session, we were close to top five and the next one, we were out-in-Q1 range, and it was going up and down so much that it was… we made small changes to the car that we didn't think was going to be big and it had a very big effect.

"So, it was a little bit of a confusing weekend. And you know, it obviously ended up not being a great one in the race too, with a lot of tyre wear and degradation. So, I'm hoping that we can find some actual answers that we can carry forward and avoid falling into the same trap.”

Asked if Haas needed to work on their race performance more than qualifying, the Dane replied:

“Yeah, I do agree. I mean, at the end of the day, Sundays are the most important. If you have a fast car on Saturday, it doesn't really matter if you're really wearing out the tyres or just not fast on Sunday. So, that is clearly the priority: to find the pace on Sunday. It has been good in races this year, but it's been a little bit up and down. Too much up and down. That’s clearly what we need to work on.”

While both drivers managed surging through the midfield in qualifying, they are unable to retain the same momentum during the race. Kevin Magnussen feels the team will have to focus on consistency and focus on improving their race pace.

The primary issue with their car, according to both, is tyre degradation during the race, a problem also faced by the Ferrari team. With the Haas car being similar to the Ferrari, managing their tyres better is going to be key in improving their performances.

