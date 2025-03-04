Key details emerge in Christian Horner's alleged inappropriate conduct scandal as another case filed against the team boss: Reports

In a major development, Christian Horner is likely back in trouble as the controversial case of inappropriate behavior towards a Red Bull employee has reopened. According to reports, the victim has allegedly filed a new case against the team principal in employment tribunal court.

Horner, one of the most established and respected F1 team principals, saw his life take a turn in February last year. A female employee reported the Red Bull team principal for allegedly sending her inappropriate text messages.

Red Bull set up an internal investigation committee reportedly led by an external lawyer, but weeks later, Horner was acquitted of all the charges. Moreover, the female employee was likely suspended for allegedly lying about 'evidence.'

Meanwhile, the victim reportedly challenged the verdict of the internal committee, which was dismissed again. However, she does not seem to be standing down anytime soon.

According to a new report from De Telegraaf, the female employee has reportedly approached the employment tribunal court, which settles disputes between employers and employees. The case is being filed and could likely be heard before a judge in January 2026.

Moreover, De Telegraaf also mentions that British media has been asked not to cover this case anymore.

The accusations against Christian Horner dominated the headlines in the 2024 F1 season. The team likely bore the repercussions as an alleged internal turmoil exploded within the hierarchy.

However, Red Bull denied the rumors of a possible feud and insisted that the leadership worked harmoniously to ensure the best results from the 2024 season. But Red Bull saw a new low last year as they lost the constructors title to McLaren.

Horner's case has reemerged with the 2025 season approaching in just two weeks, which could be bad news for Red Bull Racing and their four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Christian Horner misconduct case saga: Full Timeline

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner (Image Source: Getty)

In February 2024, Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate conduct against an internal female employee. She reportedly approached the team with 'evidence,' after which the team set up an investigation committee.

After weeks of hearings and recording statements, Horner was acquitted of all the charges, and the case was temporarily dismissed. Moreover, the complaint was reportedly suspended for inconsistencies in the evidence submitted.

However, things took an ugly turn when the alleged evidence of WhatsApp chats exchanged between Horner and the victim was leaked. A Google Drive was sent to journalists, FIA, F1, and all F1 teams through an anonymous email containing those media files.

In the meantime, the victim filed a review appeal, challenging the verdict of Red Bull's internal committee. In August, the appeal was also dismissed as the team found no new evidence that could implicate Christian Horner in any wrongdoing.

Despite this, rumors of the female employee wanting to file a criminal case gained momentum. The new report from De Telegraaf could further add to Horner's woes.

