Key Ferrari official leaves the team after 23 years to join Toto Wolff at Mercedes F1

Simone Resta, the former Chief Designer at Scuderia Ferrari, is set to join the Mercedes-AMG F1 team in 2025. The engineer announced this move in March, at the start of the 2024 season.

After obtaining a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Bologna in 1995, Resta began his career in Formula 1 with the Minardi F1 team in 1998. With around three years of exposure in the R&D department, Resta moved to Ferrari as a senior design engineer in 2001.

Since then, the Imola-based engineer progressed as head of the R&D department (2006), Deputy Chief Design Director (2012), and finally became the Chief Designer (2014) for the Scarlet Red outfit. Resta also did a brief stint at Alfa Romeo from 2018 to 2019 as the team's Technical Director, before returning to Ferrari in August 2019.

Resta joined Haas F1 ahead of the 2021 season as a part of the technical partnership between the American and Italian teams. After completing 23 years at Ferrari, Resta is set to finally leave the iconic team to begin a new chapter with Mercedes as a Strategic Development Director. Confirming his departure, Resta wrote a heartfelt post on LinkedIn:

"2001-2024, last day after 23 years of passion at Ferrari. Unique professional experience, having been lucky enough to meet exceptional talents. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who believed in me, and to the fans who have never stopped to give their support during all those years. Onwards and upwards."

X user JunaidSamodien re-shared the post of Resta's departure from Ferrari:

"Simone Resta has officially concluded his time at Ferrari following 23 years with the Italian squad. He will become Mercedes' strategic development director, but it is not yet confirmed when next year he will join the team."

At Mercedes, Resta will be reunited with his former Ferrari colleague, James Allison, who is currently working as a Technical Director.

Scuderia Ferrari to welcome key technical personnel in the 2025 season as well

While Simone Resta is set to join Mercedes-AMG F1 next year, key staffers from the German outfit are getting ready to join Scuderia Ferrari as well. Loic Serra and Jerome D'Ambrosio will become a part of the iconic Italian team in October this year.

At Mercedes, Serra is currently working as the Performance Director, while D'Ambrosio serves as the Driver Development Director. The former will assume the role of the Head of Chassis Performance Engineering, while the latter will become the new Deputy Team Principal.

With the acquisition of Serra and D'Ambrosio, Ferrari is aiming to strengthen its team engineering and talent development departments.

Apart from the duo, the Scarlet Red outfit has also managed to rope in Mercedes' star driver Lewis Hamilton as well. The Briton leaving the 'Silver Arrow' for the 'Prancing Horse' has been one of the biggest talking points in Formula 1.