Key Michael Schumacher-Lewis Hamilton trait identified by F1 pundit that would help the British driver excel at Ferrari

F1 pundit Johnny Herbert feels that Lewis Hamilton, akin to Michael Schumacher, can explain to the engineers exactly what's going on with the car and what he needs. Hamilton has begun his stint at Ferrari, with his first run in a two-year-old car at Maranello in front of the fans.

Lewis Hamilton would be hoping to emulate the German legend in terms of achieving success with Ferrari. At the same time, he would be hoping to win his 8th title to beat Michael Schumacher's record as well. One of the key aspects of success for Schumacher during his time with the Italian team was his ability to have a team around him that worked perfectly for him.

Ross Brawn, Rory Byrne, and Jean Todt worked together to provide the German the perfect environment to succeed at Ferrari. Talking about Schumacher, his former teammate Johnny Herbert told Casinoutanspelpaus.io that the driver could skillfully point out to his close aides what exactly he needed from the car, and then the team would work to provide him with those specific solutions.

According to Johnny Herbert, Lewis Hamilton shares similar traits. The former British driver said (as quoted by PlanetF1),

“There’s always a human element that has to come into play. Someone like Hamilton has that wonderful ability to be able to explain what is going on underneath them in the car and what they’re expecting from the car. The man that I always saw do that, probably for the first time, is Michael Schumacher."

He added:

"He made sure that Rory Byrne, Ross Brawn and Jean Todt had an understanding and they understood what Michael wanted from the car. That allowed them to go away and for Rory, especially the designer, to give him the tools that he needed. That’s the human element that Michael Schumacher gave to a team."

Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari as a 7-time champion and the most successful driver in F1 history. In the eyes of many, the Brit's move has been compared with the move made by Michael Schumacher in 1996, when the German left Benetton to join Ferrari as part of a long-term project to achieve success.

"2025 a good opportunity for Lewis Hamilton's team to improve from 2024": Johnny Herbert

Herbert felt that 2025 was a good opportunity for Lewis Hamilton's team Ferrari to build on a strong 2024 season for the team. By the end of the season, Ferrari was either fighting for race wins on a consistent basis or dominating a few of those races.

Talking about the team's prospects for the season, Herbert said (as quoted by the aforementioned source),

“2025 is a good opportunity for Ferrari to improve from what they had in 2024, and come with a much more competitive package for 2025. It just may be the right timing, but then going further forward for 2026, where it’s the same thing, it’s still about getting the car right."

He added,

“The drivers’ comments are still very important. There have been times over the last five years where the simulator and their algorithm are the most important thing and it’s the biggest direction they use for the development of the car."

Lewis Hamilton could potentially fight for the title this season if the car is in the right window. There's certainly a possibility that he ends up breaking Michael Schumacher's record for the most titles in the sport.

