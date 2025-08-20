Key Sauber director explains the upward trend in teams performance as Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto impress

Sauber F1 Technical Director James Key has explained how the team has moved towards increasingly positive performances in 2025 amid strong showings from new drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. The Briton claimed that the Swiss team had already begun moving in the right direction towards the end of 2024.

Sauber went through one of the worst years in their F1 history in 2024, scoring only 4 points throughout the season and finishing bottom of the constructors' standings. Both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu were let go at the end of the year.

But in 2025, the Swiss team, which is in the middle of its transition into Audi, has turned their fate around. With Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto behind the wheel, the team with the green livery has already managed to score 51 points after 14 races this year, as they sit seventh in the standings.

The team's Technical Director, James Key, gave an extensive interview to German outlet Auto Motor und Sport, explaining exactly how Sauber has managed to turn the corner within such a short time period.

The 53-year-old explained that the team's Hinwil-based factory did not have precise enough equipment to help them understand the problems with their car in 2024. But towards the end of the season, they found the first rays of sunshine.

"It was already clear that we were on the right track to solving our problems. It just took a long time," said Key.

Key also explained that it was disappointing to see that they were lagging behind yet again at the start of 2025. He then explained that this could have been down to the fact that Sauber have not yet implemented some key technologies into their wind tunnel, like the PIV technology (particle image speed measurement).

Key then explained that delaying their major upgrade package from Imola to Barcelona was a key part of the upward trend in their performance.

"We got double what we expected from the downforce gain, which was very good on the racetrack," he added.

This means that after Barcelona, Sauber arrived at the point where they wanted to be already at the start of the 2025 season.

Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto now have confidence in the Sauber C45, claims James Key

James Key has explained that both Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto are now more confident with the Sauber C45 post their upgrades. This is down to the car being more "consistent and stable" than earlier in the season.

Speaking during the same interview, Key explained that the drivers now feel that they can push the car more than they could earlier in the season.

"Because the car is now so consistent and stable, the drivers simply have more confidence. They feel like they can do anything with it," said Key.

Sauber has had a significant upturn in form since the Spanish GP. Nico Hulkenberg has finished in the points in each of the six races since, which included his first ever podium finish in F1 at the British GP. Gabriel Bortoleto also scored the first points of his F1 career at the Austrian GP, and has been on the periphery of the top-10 consistently since.

The next step for Sauber is a new state-of-the-art simulator. Key identified their old simulator as one of the key culprits behind their lack of performance at the start of the season, as the machine seemed to portray the C45 to be more stable than it turned out to be on track eventually.

