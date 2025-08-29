"Kimi Antonelli is blind": Fernando Alonso rages at the Mercedes rookie during the F1 Dutch GP FP2

Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso has a hair-raising moment involving F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli at the 2025 Dutch GP FP2 session. The two-time F1 champion took to the team radio and raged at the Mercedes star following the incident at Zaandvoort.With rain predicted to hit the circuit 15-20 minutes into the FP2 session, all the drivers took to the circuit as soon as the green light for the session illuminated in the pit lane. With FP2 being the representative session of what the qualifying conditions would be like, most drivers went out to set a low-fuel, fast lap time.Fernando Alonso was one of these drivers who took to the circuit on a set of medium tires. Both Aston Martin drivers looked strong in the first practice session, and wanted to build on that momentum in FP2 while the track was still dry.However, as the 44-year-old driver was setting his first flying lap in the medium tires just 5 minutes into FP2, his lap was impeded by Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli. Fernando Alonso was fully committed and had a purple sector 1 when Kimi Antonelli was going slowly and hugging the apex of Turn 7, which compromised the Spaniard's line into the corner.The Aston Martin driver was furious with the F1 rookie and waved his hand in frustration as he was forced to abort his flying lap. Fernando Alonso then took to the team radio and raged about Antonelli as he said,“[Kimi] Antonelli is blind.”“Yeah, I saw that,” responded his race engineer.Alonso went on to another flying lap after aborting his first run and set the fastest time before being dislodged by Lando Norris.Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin had a troublesome start to the 2025 season, but found pace at the previous F1 race in Hungary as the Spaniard finished P5. The team carried the same pace into Zaandvoort, with Lance Stroll and his teammate finishing P3 and P4, respectively, during the FP1 session.Fernando Alonso's teammate, Lance Stroll, crashes moments after the Spaniard’s rant about Kimi AntonelliThe Zaandvoort Circuit is a narrow, winding circuit with a lot of banked corners. Turn 3 is one of the banked corners, which is a tight hairpin, but drivers can carry high speeds into the corner because of the banking. Daniel Ricciardo crashed at this corner a couple of years ago, which led to injuries to his wrist.Lance Stroll came hot into Turn 3 on a flying lap during FP2 and locked up his front tires on the entry. The Canadian driver was just a spectator after the tires locked, and hit the barrier on the outside of Turn 3, with the front right and rear right suspension breaking from impact.Stroll reported on the radio that he was fine and was able to get out of the car. The AMR25 was extensively damaged and would likely require a major rebuild from the mechanics.