Kimi Antonelli breaks silence on Toto Wolff's criticism of his driving in Monza

After the Italian GP, Mercedes' supremo Toto Wolff dropped his guard for Kimi Antonelli for the first time as he summed up the teenager's weekend in a single word: underwhelming. While the Austrian tried to assert that the 19-year-old would move ahead in his debut campaign, Antonelli admitted that he understands Wolff's comments after his torrid weekend at Monza.

Antonelli was hyped up by the Mercedes boss before his entrance into the F1 realm this year. Moreover, his debut performance in Australia had left the paddock stoked with his impressive car control in tricky situations.

The 19-year-old then soon claimed his maiden F1 podium, showcasing that he had the pace to score some big points hauls. However, since his podium at the Canadian GP, the Italian suffered a torrid run of races.

With the Italian GP being Antonelli's home race, many had anticipated the young gun to put on a show during the race weekend. But he first beached his car in the gravel on Friday and started sixth on the grid to finish a subpar ninth on the raceday. Leading Wolff to criticise the rookie driver's home race weekend.

So, heading into the Azerbaijan GP weekend, Antonelli was asked about what he had made of Wolff's comments, to which he replied in the press conference:

"I understand his comment. Me and Toto were always very open with each other and we talk to each other quite openly."

"I think it was mainly about the race. Qualifying was actually pretty good, despite the off in FP2, but then in the race, especially on the hard tyre, I struggled a little bit. And also, I did a mistake on the start. So I think it was mainly related to the race, which I agree on the comment, it wasn't the best. But as well, I think I took the positive as fuel to do even better for this race weekend."

Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli's ninth-place finish at the Italian GP was his best result since his podium at the Canadian GP.

Kimi Antonelli enters the Azerbaijan GP weekend with the hopes of Mercedes having an easier day

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli ahead of the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan race weekend - Source: Getty

Kimi Antonelli would be envisioning getting back on his early-season form in the last leg of his 2025 campaign. The Italian has amassed 66 points in the 16 race weekends held so far, and was dethroned from the sixth position in the interim standings by Williams' Alex Albon after the Italian GP.

So, the 19-year-old is hoping for the race at the Baku street circuit to be a bit kinder to the Mercedes garage, as he said in the press conference:

"About this weekend, it’s tough to say because, you know, last year in the race, looking back at the plots, the pace was actually pretty OK. Hopefully, this weekend we’ll be fast."

Kimi Antonelli sits four points adrift from Albon in the championship standings with eight race weekends left to play for.

