Kimi Antonelli's 3-word reaction to Max Verstappen crashing into him in the pitlane during the F1 Miami GP sprint

Kimi Antonelli reacted sarcastically after his race engineer, Pete Bonnington, gave him the news of Max Verstappen receiving a 10-second time penalty for an unsafe release in the pit lane during the Miami Grand Prix Sprint. The Italian was also reacting to further news that Oscar Piastri was not under any further investigation after the pair tangled on lap 1 of the sprint race.

Antonelli's Saturday in Miami went from euphoria to disaster after the rookie lost three places after tangling with Piastri on the first lap of the sprint race, after having started on pole. To add insult to injury, the Red Bull pit box released Max Verstappen into the path of the 18-year-old during the pit stops, which meant he could not even come into his pit box.

During the final stages of the Sprint, Antonelli was informed by his race engineer that Max Verstappen had a 10-second time penalty for the unsafe release. Antonelli then asked for an update on Piastri and received the news that he was not under investigation. He reacted by saying:

"Good to know."

Verstappen lost out on a potential P3 due to the pitlane incident and the subsequent penalty, as he lost out on all world championship points that he was set to take home during the sprint. Oscar Piastri ended up losing out as well when Fernando Alonso's crash with Liam Lawson caused the late-race safety car, and his teammate Lando Norris ended up the winner of the sprint. Verstappen lost out.

Toto Wolff told Kimi Antonelli that the Sprint was 'irrelevant' after an unfortunate incident

Kimi Antonelli at the Grand Prix of Miami - Practice & Sprint Qualifying - Source: Getty

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told Kimi Antonelli that the Miami Sprint race result was "irrelevant" as a way to console his driver after an unfortunate outing for him. The rookie was still running in P4 before the pitlane incident with Verstappen, even after having lost out on the race lead in the first lap.

After sensing the tone of disappointment in his driver's voice, Wolff told his driver not to stress about the sprint result. His race engineer, Peter Bonnington, also echoed the same sentiments.

"Kimi, it's a short race. It's irrelevant" said Wolff.

Kimi Antonelli ended the race in P11 and out of the points as a result of his incident, and essentially had to pit twice. The Mercedes man just had the best qualifying result of his F1 career on Friday, as he qualified in pole for the dash on Saturday.

While Antonelli had a torrid start to his Saturday, his qualifying form on Friday shall still be a source of positivity for the Italian as the teams head into the qualifying for the main race after the sprint on Saturday.

