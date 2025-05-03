Kimi Antonelli's father makes his feelings known after his son creates history at the F1 Miami GP sprint

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli's father, Marco Antonelli, expressed his delight after his son became the youngest driver in F1 history to take pole position after finishing P1 in the Sprint qualifying. The team looked rapid in his W16, and for the first time since the start of the 2025 season, he was at the pace with his teammate George Russell.

The 18-year-old has arguably been the most hyped rookie due to his sensational junior career, and also because he was handpicked as the successor to Lewis Hamilton at the German team. After a relatively solid start to his debut season, which got him to P6 in the Drivers' standings, the Bologna-native was able to put in a statement result.

In the SQ3, Kimi Antonelli was one of many to do a single push lap, but executed his sectors really well and was the fastest in the tight and twisty second sector. After initially inheriting P1, many had expected the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to surpass him, but the Aussie finished 0.045s behind and his teammate a tenth behind to claim P2 and P3 respectively.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Kimi Antonelli's father, Marco, was visibly emotional in his reaction and said:

"At the moment, it's difficult to say what I feel. After five races, it's unbelievable that he's on pole. Yes, it's a Sprint race, but we have had a good start! We are one family that tries to transmit that in life, you have to work hard, don't complain before you understand if you did a good job or not, focus on the future.

"We are a normal family. We work every day, and I think we are nothing special other than a family trying to give their children the best in life. Kimi understood this, and this is the result."

Marco Antonelli owns a team in the sports car series called AKM Motorsport, named after his son.

Kimi Antonelli chimes in, celebrating his pole with his father

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli called his father a 'rock' as he celebrated his historic pole position with the latter at the Miami Grand Prix.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the Italian spoke about the importance of having his father around in the paddock and reflected:

"My dad has been coming since the start of the season. He's like a rock for me because I can always rely on him, and it's nice to share this moment with him."

Kimi Antonelli will have the opportunity to become the second youngest race winner in F1 if he triumphs in Miami in the Sprint race on Sunday after Max Verstappen, who holds the record after his win in Spain in 2016.

