Kimi Antonelli’s girlfriend poses for a mirror selfie in black gym wear as she enjoys a Pilates session

Kimi Antonelli’s girlfriend, Eliska Babickova, shared a mirror selfie following the conclusion of the Italian Grand Prix weekend. The 19-year-old shared a snapshot of herself as she partook in a pilates session.

The Czech native, who has over time become famous across the Formula 1 community, sported black gym wear as she posted a selfie on her Instagram. Babickova is herself a racing driver and has more than 130,000 followers on Instagram.

Kimi Antonelli's partner, Babickova Eliska, shared a photo from her pilates session. Image: @babickovaeli via Instagram

The karting driver, who has reportedly been dating Kimi Antonelli since 2023, also accompanies him on occasion to race weekends, like the partners of several other racing drivers. She is mostly spotted in the Mercedes hospitality center during race weekends.

Aside from her exploits with Antonelli and the larger racing world, Babickova is also known for her vlogs and posts on her YouTube channel ‘Welcome to the Sisterhood’, where she often shares videos about her personal life and family.

Kimi Antonelli’s girlfriend shared a photo of herself watching the Italian Grand Prix

Earlier, Kimi Antonelli’s girlfriend, Eliska Babickova, also shared a snapshot of herself watching the Italian Grand Prix. The partner of the Formula 1 star took to her Instagram to share a post ahead of the Monza race.

Eliska, who wasn't present for the race at the “Temple of Speed’ took to her Instagram story to share what was her view of the Grand Prix. The karting star accompanied her post with the caption:

“Two great races done, one to go 💙🤞”

Kimi Antonelli's girlfriend, Babickova Eliska, shared a snapshot of her watching the Italian Grand Prix. Image: @babickovaeli via Instagram

The Italian Grand Prix race, which would see Max Verstappen dominate the grid with a masterfully executed performance, would leave Kimi Antonelli with a subtle, bittersweet taste in his mouth. While the Mercedes driver would be pleased with his points-scoring finish, he received a penalty which largely compounded his woes during the Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old who had qualified in seventh place appeared well on course to progress further up the grid until a lap 28 collision involving Williams Racing's Alex Albon meant he was handed a five-second penalty by the race stewards. The penalty dropped Antonelli from seventh in the running order to ninth when he took the checkered flag.

Antonelli would nonetheless leave his home Grand Prix with an iota of satisfaction as it marked just the second race since his podium finish at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he had finished in the points. Last time out at the race in Zandvoort, he was handed a 10-second penalty for a collision with Charles Leclerc, which largely ended his quest for a points-scoring finish.

