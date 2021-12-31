Incredible Kimi Raikkonen stat shows why 'The Iceman' will be missed in F1 2022 season

Kimi Raikkonen decided to hang up his gloves and walk away from F1 at the end of the 2021 season. His departure from the grid for 2022, however, could be felt by all F1 fans around the world.

Going by statistics, Raikkonen has the highest number of podiums in F1 history after starting outside the top 10. The one-time world champion has seven podium finishes to his name, starting from outside points. He was followed by Stefan Johansson, Jacques Laffite, Bruce McLaren, and John Watson, all of whom have six podiums.

Kimi Raikkonen was the last Ferrari driver to win a world championship for the 'Prancing Horse' in 2007. The Finn beat out the McLaren duo of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso by a single point to claim his only world championship.

Raikkonen started his F1 career in 2001 with the Sauber team after a direct jump from the Formula Renault series. He earned the 'Iceman' moniker for his calm and cool racing instincts in subsequent years.

Raikkonen was a perennial challenger to Michael Schumacher alongside Renault's Fernando Alonso between 2003 and 2005.

After winning his maiden world title, the Iceman took time away from F1 to focus on rallying. He also tried his hand out at NASCAR before returning to F1 with Lotus.

At 41, it seems as though Kimi Raikkonen is done with F1 for good. He is set to be replaced by former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas as Alfa Romeo from 2022.

Straightforward Kimi Raikkonen will be missed by Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso said he will miss Kimi Raikkonen and his straightforward attitude after the latter departs from F1.

Speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast for F1, Alonso had this to say about Raikkonen:

“He is very honest. He is not playing any games; he is what you see. And a part of this maybe, mask off what we see from him, of being very cold and not talking too much and things like that. There is a different person inside, that we see from time to time.”

The pair made their F1 debut together in 2001. The Spaniard began with Minardi while the Finn started with the Sauber team. They were also teammates at Ferrari for the 2014 season.

