Kimi Raikkonen takes a subtle jibe at F1 following their former champions' meetup

Kimi Raikkonen aimed a playful jab at the gathering of former Formula 1 champions on his social media. The 45-year-old shared a cheeky comment underneath a video posted by F1 on Instagram.The Finnish driver, who was not among the several former drivers present at the roundtable that featured legends such as Mario Andretti, Nigel Mansell, and Alain Prost, wrote underneath the post a four-word comment:“Thanks for the invite.”Kimi Raikkonen, who became renowned through his racing career, which spanned 19 years, for his calm demeanour, clinched his sole world championship during the 2007 season while driving for the Scuderia Ferrari outfit. In addition to his title triumph, he also clinched 21 race victories and 103 podium finishes.Although many believe the former Sauber driver had the potential to win more championships, the fact that he spent a huge chunk of his almost two-decade-long career in several mid-table outfits would mean he wasn’t able to fight for championships.Raikkonnen spent several years of his career with a McLaren outfit, which at that time was far from the elite level it currently boasts. The &quot;Iceman&quot;, as he is fondly called, also raced for several midfield teams, including Lotus and Alfa Romeo, where he eventually called time on his racing career.When David Coulthard explained why Kimi Raikkonen was not as successful as Michael SchumacherNot many drivers get the nod from Michael Schumacher about their potential when they get behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car. However, Kimi Raikkonen was one of the few drivers whom the seven-time world champion paid tributes to after watching him race around the track in Mugello in 2000.According to Raikkonen’s former race engineer, Jacky Eeckelaert, Schumacher had said to him that the Finnish driver had the potential to become one of the best in the field. However, while the 45-year-old would indeed achieve success through his Formula 1 career, Raikkonen’s achievements appeared to fall short of expectations for many, including David Coulthard, who, during an interview on the Red Flag Podcast in 2024, explained why the former Ferrari driver failed to reach the heights many had expected of him.“He was just a great, great natural talent... If he had the work ethic of Michael, I think he would have won more... I stand by work ethic. It’s the difference between being a humble one-time World Champion or what he [Raikkonen] could have been,” Couthard said.Kimi Raikkonen, for his part, has often opted to remain tight-lipped about how his career shaped out. Following his retirement the former world champion has however, shifted focus to the developmental side of racing, as he continues to oversee the progression of the racing career of his son, Robin, who competes in Karting.