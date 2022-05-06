"Knowing you have the opportunity to win feels amazing" - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is all smiles before the Miami GP

Charles Leclerc is in his happy place this season. The Ferrari driver has a car capable of fighting for the title for the first time in his career, and every race he turns up to, he is invariably one of the favorites to win. When asked how he felt about the whole situation, Charles Leclerc confessed that this change felt amazing as it gave him the opportunity to win, something every driver on the grid strives for.

Because I am obviously in a much happier place than last year. Going to the track and knowing you have the opportunity to win feels amazing."



"I am definitely going to the track with a big smile on my face. Because I am obviously in a much happier place than last year. Going to the track and knowing you have the opportunity to win feels amazing. When I wake up for race day especially, just a lot of the things that I need to do for the race are going through my head."

When asked if Leclerc felt that the championship was a two-horse race this season, as both Max Verstappen and him have been at a level above their teammates so far, he did not agree with that notion and rather felt that it was between all four of them.

"No, because Checo is extremely close. Carlos has been a bit unlucky and maybe now he is getting there too. But I think it will be inbetween us four."

Charles Leclerc: It's more controlled this year!

Charles Leclerc feels that he is in a much better position now than compared to where he was in the 2019 season when everything was quite new to him. He has witnessed how much work has gone into making the team a front runner again.

"Yes, compared to 2019 a lot. In 2019, every time I found myself in the lead, to be completely honest I don’t think I was completely in control of the situation. Obviously a lot of emotions, I was leading the first laps of my career, something I dreamt of doing since I was child, being a Ferrari driver in the first year. There were a lot of emotions. This year everything is a lot more controlled."

"I know why we are here, I know everything we have done to arrive at this point of fighting for the championship. I know what to do to win races."

Leclerc has started his first championship campaign on a positive note and is sitting atop the 2022 Driver Standings by 27 points at the moment. He will be looking to extend that lead going into the Miami GP.

