"Kyalami is ready" - Lewis Hamilton's comments spark renewed interest from F1 circuit in South Africa

Lewis Hamilton's recent comments about going to Africa for an F1 race seem to have sparked interest in Kyalami GP circuit owner Toby Venter. Speaking about the possibility of the venue returning to the sport, the Kyalami owner exclaimed that it was ready to host races. He further explained how the circuit had been rebuilt and salvaged after it was taken over by Venter in 2014.

The South African motoring mogul said:

“Kyalami is ready to go! When we bought Kyalami in 2014, a Formula One race was not our priority. The circuit had fallen into disrepair and we wanted to save this piece of SA motorsport; that was our main focus. Between then and now we’ve invested R 600m into the facility. We flattened 40 structures and refurbished the facilities to build a steady income stream. We wanted to create a world-class facility that would allow us to host shows and events. In 2019 we resurrected the famous Kyalami 9 Hour. In 2021 alone, with no events taking place to date, we have invested R 3m.”

Venter further explained that the sport needs an African race on the calendar and a track like Kyalami might just be in the best position to make that happen. He said:

“Formula One needs an African race and from that point of view Kyalami is ready. Unless some other African country comes up with the money, which is about $300m, to build a facility we are the front runners.”

The 67-year-old also talked about how the circuit currently has the same grading as some of the tracks that F1 went to when it was trying to find replacement races. Stressing that they would be willing to introduce changes to the track if there was a guarantee of a race taking place, he said:

“We are regularly in contact with Liberty [the commercial rights holder of F1] about the possibility of a race in South Africa. Currently the track has an FIA level 2 certification [F1 requires level 1]. Last year when Formula One was trying to pull together a calendar they went back to tracks that have the same grading we do. But we can make the changes that are required if there is some guarantee of a race.”

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his wish to have an F1 race in Africa

Lewis Hamilton has been vocal about his interest in going to Africa and racing there. The Briton recently touched upon F1's recent global expansion and wanted to race at the place where his ancestors came from.

The Mercedes driver said:

“I’ve not seen the track layout so I don’t really know how that will be but just being there, the spectacle, I welcome it. But the one I really want to see is South Africa. That’s the next one I want to hear announced.”

Only time will tell if F1's juggernaut comes to South Africa, having last raced at Kyalami in 1993.

