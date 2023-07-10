Lance Stroll handed 2 penalty points on his license by the FIA post-British F1 GP

Lance Stroll was handed two penalty points during the 2023 British Grand Prix. This is in addition to the five-second time penalty that was given to him after colliding with Pierre Gasly and ending his race. This gives him a total of seven penalty points on his Super License, getting him closer to a race ban which will come at 12 penalty points.

Lance Stroll and Pierre Gasly shared quite a few moments during the British Grand Prix. The first happened when the latter complained about Stroll overtaking him off the track. He was quite on the kerbs, and after an investigation from the stewards, the overtake was deemed legal.

Post that, there was another battle between the two, where Stroll turned into Gasly, damaging his car, perhaps the suspension. This saw him retiring from the race, marking the retirement of both Alpines. His teammate had retired due to a mechanical issue early in the race.

Lance Stroll was criticized for his move on the Frenchman. Consequently, a five-second time penalty saw him move down after the end of the race, finishing P11, the penalty brought him down to P15. Not the weekend that Aston Martin had expected as Fernando Alonso finished only P7.

Is Lance Stroll in danger for a race ban after the two added penalty points?

Lance Stroll now has seven points on his FIA Super License, making him the driver with the second-highest points on the grid. On top is Pierre Gasly with eight points, but two of his points will expire on July 10, 2023, taking Stroll at the top.

According to the rules, a driver has to face a race ban after acquiring a total of 12 penalty points on their Super License. Although the seven points on Stroll's license do bring him closer to a race ban, a safe drive in the season can get him out of potential danger.

This is because each penalty point on a driver's license remains valid for a period of 12 months, and Stroll is getting closer to having his previous points expire. On October 23, 2023, two of his points will expire, followed by November 12, where the rest three points will expire. So all he needs to do is drive safely for the remaining season and make sure that no more such incidents occur again.

Poll : 0 votes