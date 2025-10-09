Lance Stroll makes an honest admission about his relationship with F1 teammates over the years

Lance Stroll reflected on how his Formula 1 journey has been shaped by the drivers he has shared a garage with. The 26-year-old admitted that every teammate has contributed to his evolution behind the wheel.

Stroll entered F1 in 2017 and made his debut with Williams alongside Felipe Massa. Their one-season partnership helped the rookie adapt to F1. In a recent interview on Aston Martin’s official YouTube channel, the Canadian said:

“I learnt a lot. I learnt a lot from all of them. With every teammate, you see different strengths, and it helps you get better as a driver because you just see things they’re doing better than you in some areas. And you’re like, ‘Okay, I’m just going to take that on board and just put that into my arsenal.'” (18:47 onwards)

Lance Stroll added how Massa’s racecraft and approach to tire management set a high standard early on.

“Felipe, loads of experience. I learnt a lot about managing tires in Formula 1 which is very different to Formula 3 and communicating with engineers, the setup of the car,” he continued.

Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll of Williams at Albert Park on March 23, 2017. Source: Getty

When Williams transitioned to a rebuilding phase, Stroll switched to Racing Point in 2019, partnering Sergio Pérez. It was there that he showed flashes of potential, earning two podiums and a sensational pole in the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix.

The team’s transformation into Aston Martin brought another wave of elite experience into Stroll’s circle - first with Sebastian Vettel and then with Fernando Alonso. The Canadian said he has been “very fortunate” to share a garage with world champions and veteran drivers who brought immense technical understanding.

“Then I was teammates with Checo. He was a great teammate. We had a great relationship on the track, off the track. I learnt a lot from him. I learnt a lot from Seb (Sebastian Vettel), Fernando (Alonso),” he added.

Now nine seasons into his F1 career, Lance Stroll remains one of the youngest veterans on the grid. With Aston Martin entering a crucial phase under his father Lawrence Stroll’s leadership, both he and Alonso are excited as the team prepares for the 2026 regulation reset.

Lance Stroll on his F1 challenges: “I think 95% is mental”

Lance Stroll during 2022 F1 Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Source: Getty

In the 18 races so far this season, Lance Stroll has finished 15th or worse in seven, scoring just 32 points compared to Fernando Alonso’s 36. The Aston Martin AMR25 has shown flashes of pace, but the inconsistency has left the Canadian fighting on the fringes.

When asked to break down what percentage of a driver’s success is physical versus psychological, he said:

“I think 95% is mental. Like any sport, you need to be physically prepared and fit and strong and all that, but you have to have that confidence and belief in yourself.” (5:13 onwards)

That belief has been tested in recent weeks. Stroll entered Singapore without scoring in two back-to-back races. The run of bad form continued as he was out in Q3 and finished P13 on Sunday. Results like these often fuel online criticism. However, Stroll has grown accustomed to it since his rookie season.

“I like to see it as just noise. If I buy into it, it bothers me for sure. But that’s where I’m fortunate that I have good people around me - (people) that I love and trust, and I put my attention and value their opinions,” he added [17:47 onwards].

For Lance Stroll, he has one of the most experienced figures on the grid, 44-year-old Fernando Alonso, as his teammate for the past three years. The Spaniard’s approach to races, adaptability, and mental resilience has given him a close-up view of how to manage the pressures in F1.

