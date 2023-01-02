"Lance Stroll has never really had a winning car in F1" - Aston Martin boss expects Canadian driver to 'surprise a few people' in 2023

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack believes that despite Lance Stroll's reputation as a mere "pay driver," the Canadian has the potential and talent to drive at a very high level, given the support of a competitive package.

In the 2023 F1 season, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will be replacing Sebastian Vettel to partner Lance Stroll in the Silverstone-based team.

Krack admitted that he hopes to give their two drivers a car that is capable of winning in the upcoming seasons so that both have a true chance to show their potential on the track. As reported by FanNation, he said:

"It's important to remember that Lance has never really had a winning car in Formula 1. A car in which he can show what he's capable of - to really deliver his talent. It's up to us to give him and Fernando that."

He reflected on the statistical comparison between four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll over the last two seasons, highlighting that both were "closely matched." He said:

"When Sebastian joined the team, people were saying Lance had no chance, but Lance has performed incredibly well against a four-time World Champion - they've been closely matched. People are saying the same thing now that Fernando [Alonso] is joining the team, but let's wait and see. Lance might just surprise a few people."

Lance Stroll praises Aston Martin for making "big steps in the right direction"

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll reflected on the year and was happy with the progress the team made over the course of the 2022 F1 season. The team kicked off the year with an underwhelming start but slowly made their way up by achieving regular top ten finishes over the course of the season.

The team became significantly more competitive after the summer break and eventually finished seventh in the constructors' for a second consecutive year. As reported by FanNation, the Canadian said:

"I think the guys have done a great job at improving the car. We've definitely made big steps in the right direction. It's just about... keeping on in that direction, really, in the future. I think it's all about having clean races. I mean, when I look back at the last few races, I think we missed out on the opportunity of points."

Reflecting on the 2022 US Grand Prix, he added:

"Like in Austin, both cars were doing well... and then I had a crash, and then Seb had a pit-stop issue. So we lost a lot of points there... it's just about capitalising and scoring points."

Stroll finished the 2022 F1 season fifteenth in the World Drivers' Championship with eighteen points to his name.

