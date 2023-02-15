Lance Stroll trolls Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin's car reveal as he admits cheering for Michael Schumacher against the Spaniard

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has admitted that he used to cheer for Michael Schumacher against Fernando Alonso in his younger days. Alonso and Stroll are set to pair up for the Silverstone-based team in 2023.

Fernando Alonso battled with the seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher in the early part of his career and came out on top in 2005 and 2006.

Stroll has admitted that he was a fan of the German driver when he used to watch the sport as a child and always supported him over his now teammate Alonso. The two drivers were recently present at the launch of Aston Martin's 2023 challenger, the AM23, and are hopeful of a strong season with the British team in time to come.

When asked who his F1 idol was when growing up, Lance Stroll said:

“Michael Schumacher. You know what, I was just a fan of the sport growing up. I loved racing. I watched Fernando in my young years growing up. Heawas the guy winning the races and championships. I’m not gonna lie, I was cheering for Michael at the time. But I’m really happy to have Fernando on the team now and I’m really excited to work together.”

Fernando Alonso is optimistic about his chances with Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso shocked the F1 world after announcing his switch to the Silverstone-based team late last year. He recently claimed that he is optimistic about his chances with the new team in the upcoming season.

Pierre Gasly has replaced the two-time world champion at Alpine and will star alongside Esteban Ocon.

Alonso told the press:

"Happy to finish this chapter [at Alpine] and start with new motivation. With Aston [Martin], their project is amazing what they are doing in terms of recruiting people, facilities, investment. So yeah, I think good times are coming.”

The former world champion, however, is respectful of his old team and the good times they had together. The Spaniard won the F1 world title in 2005 and 2006 with Renault, before the French outfit became Alpine.

"Of course. I’m very grateful and I will always think of Alpine and Renault with good memories. We won the two championships. I spent nine years of my life in Formula 1 with Renault or Alpine, so I will be thankful always, and wishing them the best of luck next year [2023].”

It will be interesting to see whether Fernando Alonso and Co. are able to fight for victories in the upcoming season.

