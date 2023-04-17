Lance Stroll urged to follow George Russell's footsteps, try to end Fernando Alonso's career

Damon Hill has urged Lance Stroll to try and beat his Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso.

Stroll has had a decent start to the season and his partnership with Alonso. The Canadian, though, has been a few tenths down Alonso's pace. Moreover, Stroll's injured wrist before the start of the season was not the best thing either.

Hill, though, reckons Lance Stroll needs to be focused on beating Alonso and achieving his full potential. He talked about how in F1 you have to be very competitive, and it starts with being the undisputed best driver in your team.

The former world champion used the example of George Russell trying to do that in Mercedes to Lewis Hamilton and even Nico Hulkenberg doing so to Kevin Magnussen at Haas. Talking about the Aston Martin duo in the F1 Nation podcast, Hill said:

“It (form) has to be maintained, sustained over time – it’s no good, just a blip, a one-off event. So he’d have to make it his ambition this year. He’d have to set his goal as ending Fernando Alonso’s career. Now that sounds brutal, but that’s what George Russell is trying to do (against Lewis Hamilton)."

He added:

"That’s what Nico Hulkenberg is trying to do with (Kevin) Magnussen – you have to establish yourself as the undisputed king, number one in that team.”

Fernando Alonso names Michael Schumacher as his greatest rival

Having battled F1 greats like Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso chose the former as his greatest rival.

Alonso won his second world championship against the German in 2006 after a see-saw battle. Speaking about his rivalry with Schumacher, Alonso said:

“It is difficult to choose one because they were all great rivals and very talented drivers as well. When I came to this sport, Michael Schumacher was dominating the races and everything, probably that fight with him would still be the one I would choose. Fighting against Michael was very special, so I would say that.”

If Alonso ends up battling Verstappen for the title, he would have battled against three generations of drivers. After battling with Schumacher in 2006, Hamilton and Vettel in 2007, 2010 and 2012, Verstappen would be the third generation he would battle against.

Poll : 0 votes