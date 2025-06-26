Lando Norris' 4-word advice to Brad Pitt before driving his McLaren

Brad Pitt, the lead actor of the F1 movie, shared an interesting insight involving Lando Norris. Pitt, in a recent interview, revealed that Norris had a four-word advice for him during the shooting of the movie.
Pitt, one of the protagonists of the recently released F1-related movie, was undergoing multiple driving sessions to get accustomed to the fast-paced F1 environment. During his training, he met the McLaren driver.
As Pitt met Norris and was testing with the McLaren 2023 F1 challenger, which was driven by the British driver, here's what the former said about their conversation to BBC Radio 1:
"He [Lando Norris] asked me if I hit 200 miles an hour."
Replying to it, he informed that he did not hit 200 miles and was three miles short.
"It was Lando's 23, yeah. And I did not sleep for 36 hours afterwards, I was on such a high," Pitt further added, explaining how he felt driving the McLaren MCL60.
When asked what was Norris' advice before driving the MCL60, Pitt revealed:
"He didn't have a lot of faith in me. Fair enough. Like the time I put up still wasn't even close to his. No."
Following this, Pitt shared the four-word advice by Lando Norris:
"Don't c*ck it up."
Here's the entire conversation between Brad Pitt and Lando Norris on BBC Radio 1:
Brad Pitt is the co-producer and one of the lead actors of the F1 movie. He plays the character named Sonny Hayes, a former New York City cab driver and a professional gambler. Renowned director Joseph Kosinski directed the movie, while Hans Zimmer did the music.
Brad Pitt revealed connection to racing, which helped him in F1 movie, including driving Lando Norris' car
Brad Pitt unraveled his deep connection to racing, something that helped him carry out his role in the F1 movie, including Lando Norris' 2023 F1 car. Speaking about how well his connection is to high-speed sport, here's what he said (via Formula 1's official website):
“I’ve always loved racing. I grew up with Jackie Stewart [racing in F1 as] some of my earliest memories. In the ’90s I really got heavily into MotoGP. Then I started veering into F1, and here we are.
"I’ve been trying to get a racing movie done for 20 years. I’ve tried bikes, I’ve tried cars, I’ve tried different disciplines, and for whatever reason they never came to fruition."
The movie, co-produced by Apple Productions, has Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem and many others are in prominent roles. Formula 1 recently hosted a premiere in New York's Times Square, where multiple F1, Hollywood and renowned celebrities were invited.