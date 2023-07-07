Lando Norris admits McLaren's lack of success is starting to weigh on him - "This has been my toughest season”

Lando Norris admits that the 2023 F1 season has been the toughest for him. It is evident that McLaren took a step back in performance this year and is trying everything to get back to where it was at the end of 2022.

Although the Briton has been with the team for quite some time and has believed in the process, even his patience is gradually thinning.

Speaking to the media, Lando Norris admitted that 2023 has been his toughest season. He was already standing on several podiums and was aiming for race wins and more, but now he is fighting to score a handful of points. That is what has been hitting Norris the hardest.

He said (via PlanetF1):

“This has been my toughest season. I have been on the rise and felt that glory and the podiums, and then it drops off to the worst it has been for me. I want to win so much, but at the same time, it feels so far away. Everyone puts in the effort, and when I am not close to fighting for points, it takes a lot out of me.”

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : McLaren's Lando Norris reflects on his "toughest season" in an interview ahead of the British Grand Prix. Frustrated by McLaren's recent dip in form, Norris expressed his desire to win and his disappointment in not being able to fight for points. Despite considering… : McLaren's Lando Norris reflects on his "toughest season" in an interview ahead of the British Grand Prix. Frustrated by McLaren's recent dip in form, Norris expressed his desire to win and his disappointment in not being able to fight for points. Despite considering… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 📰: McLaren's Lando Norris reflects on his "toughest season" in an interview ahead of the British Grand Prix. Frustrated by McLaren's recent dip in form, Norris expressed his desire to win and his disappointment in not being able to fight for points. Despite considering… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/cfDDPJRZvl

Furthermore, Lando Norris does not feel good about how he has been in F1 for five years and where he currently is. He looks towards the future and hopes to not be in the position he is in at the moment.

He concluded:

“I don’t get anything out of it, and it hurts. And when I think I have been in F1 for five seasons, I feel like ‘damn’. Five years have gone by so quickly, and before I know it, I will have been here for 10. I don’t want to be in this position then.”

As of now, the Briton himself debunked any news about him moving to another team in the near future. However, no one knows for sure what steps he could take, especially after his McLaren contract ends in 2025.

Lando Norris hopes to further improve the McLaren MCL60 despite a decent result in the Austrian GP

Although Lando Norris finished fourth in the 2023 F1 Austrian GP, he still spoke about certain issues that need fixing in the McLaren MCL60. He explained how the handling and drivability of the car are the next hurdles his team needs to tackle.

Norris said (via Autosport):

"The car just goes quicker around every corner but the way you have to drive is exactly the same which is our next issue to tackle. Things that we’ve been complaining about all year that are still the same but just at a higher level, so I feel I can be really confident if we can tackle these issues."

Lando Norris @LandoNorris P5 and driver of the day! Thanks to everyone at @McLarenF1 for the car, and all of you for the DOTD. Next up Silverstone!!!! P5 and driver of the day! Thanks to everyone at @McLarenF1 for the car, and all of you for the DOTD. Next up Silverstone!!!!

Lando Norris scored decent points in Austria and is currently 10th in the drivers' championship table with a total of 24 points.

Poll : 0 votes