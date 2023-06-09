According to F1 pundit Peter Windsor, Lando Norris could be limited to a "really good number two" if he teams up with Max Verstappen at Red Bull. Norris has struggled in the 2023 season so far, sitting 11th in the drivers' standings with only 12 points after seven races.

McLaren has produced another uncompetitive car, much to the frustration of the British driver. Peter Windsor speculated that a seat with Red Bull could interest Norris, especially given the Austrian team's long-standing interest in signing the 23-year-old driver.

However, Windsor feels that a move to Red Bull would not be ideal for Lando Norris as he could end up becoming nothing more than a good number-two driver behind Max Verstappen. He said on his YouTube channel:

“I’m sure Lando doesn’t see himself as a Max wingman. I’m sure at this stage of his career he thinks, ‘Oh, I’d love to drive a Red Bull’. He probably doesn’t think any more than that – just thinks how brilliant it would be to be in a mega car and to just enjoy being in a Red Bull."

Windsor added:

“Well then the trouble would start because how’s he going to beat Max Verstappen and then what does Lando Norris become, does he become just a really good number two or what? I think that’s a possibility.”

Peter Windsor feels Alpine could be an option for Lando Norris

Peter Windsor stated that a switch to Alpine could be an interesting move for Lando Norris once his contract with McLaren expires in 2025. The team is improving at a slow rate but they have solid financial backing and future growth prospects. Windsor said:

“I think there’s half a chance he might go to Alpine, is there not? I think he’s on another year so it’s a bit of a wait but Alpine are not going badly, there seems to be a lot of muscle behind that team. I’m only saying that because I’m trying to think of what places there might actually be for Lando. And wouldn’t that be an interesting swap. Alpine are looking pretty tight now, pretty good team, good looking team.”

It will be interesting to see if Norris moves away from McLaren, especially as he has been a part of the team since his debut and has shown tremendous potential.

