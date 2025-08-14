Lando Norris’ boss shows off iconic McLaren F1 car ‘hanging out’

McLaren star Lando Norris and Team Boss Zak Brown went into the summer break with a win at the 2025 Hungarian GP. The McLaren CEO has taken to the iconic circuit in the USA for a motorsports reunion and shared images of an iconic McLaren F1 race car on his social media accounts.Lando Norris' boss, Zak Brown, took to the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, which takes place at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca as part of the Monterey Car Week. The 2025 reunion takes place from August 13 to August 15.Zak Brown took to Laguna Seca and will be participating in the International Race of Champions (IROC) reunion race. Multiple stars from the world of motorsports would join the McLaren CEO on the grid, including the likes of F1 champion Jenson Button, NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon &amp; Kurt Busch, and IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti.The 2025 Monterey Motorsports Reunion will also be celebrating the 75th anniversary of Formula 1 and feature a host of F1 cars from past and present. A special display is created behind Turn 3 to showcase the F1 cars.As part of the celebration, McLaren decided to bring three significant cars from its F1 history to the Monterey reunion. One of these was the 1984 McLaren MP4/2 driven by F1 legend Niki Lauda, with which he won McLaren’s 3rd drivers’ and 2nd constructors' title.Lando Norris' boss uploaded an image of this very McLaren in a garage at Laguna Seca with a caption that read,“Just me and the 1984 World Championship McLaren hanging out in the garage 🏆”McLaren also brought Emerson Fittipaldi’s 1974 McLaren M23/05, which was the first ever McLaren to win an F1 championship, and Lando Norris' 2024 McLaren MCL38/02, the car that won the Papaya team last year's constructors' championship.Lando Norris' boss Zak Brown to drive the 1984 McLaren MP4/2 at Laguna Seca While the Lando Norris 2024 McLaren MCL38/02 and Emerson Fittipaldi’s 1974 McLaren M23/05 will only be on display at the Monterey Reunion, Zak Brown will be taking Niki Lauda’s championship-winning McLaren MP4/2 for an exhibition run on August 15 &amp; 16.Brown has been participating in the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion for a long time now, and speaking about the opportunity to drive Niki Lauda's car, he said,“It’s fantastic to be back at the Monterey Motorsports Reunion, it’s one of my favorite events of the year and it’s an honor to get behind the wheel of Lauda’s MP4/2, a car the team were so successful in. I’m looking forward to being part of the Formula 1 anniversary celebrations.” (via WeatherTech Raceway)Mario Andretti’s championship-winning 1978 Lotus Type 79 and Jenson Button’s 2009 championship Brawn BGP001 will also be on display.