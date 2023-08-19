Lando Norris car collection: What does the McLaren superstar drive?

McLaren driver Lando Norris boasts an amazing collections of cars in his garage, which will make the day for any automobile lover.

The 23-year-old has become one of the hottest drivers in the F1 grid after his consistently eye-catching performances since his debut in 2019. The Briton has been with McLaren since his junior days and has risen up the ranks admirably. Being associated with such an iconic automobile brand has also delivered some of the perks of owning some noteworthy McClaren cars.

As per Carhp.com, Lando Norris has six luxury cars in his garage at home. The first car he owned is the Jaguar F-Type Roadster, a two-seat convertible sports car that was introduced in 2013 as a spiritual successor to the iconic Jaguar E-Type. It's priced around $74k.

Among ihs collection of McLarens, he owns a 570S, priced around $200k, a GT, which costs $210k, and a McLaren 720S which goes in the market around $310k. He also owns a Rolls Royce Wraith, which is retailed at $320k.

However, the most expensive and luxurious car he owns is the Lamborgani Aventador, which costs a whopping $400k. Its V12 engine is one of the most powerful and exciting on the market.

What Lando Norris said about progress of McLaren F1 team in 2023

Lando Norris admitted that he and the team are a bit relieved by the recent results in the 2023 season. They're very happy with the progress that they have made from where they began.

Norris told Motorsport.com:

"I guess there's always a bit of relief, just going from any difficult situation to having such a big change around. Even if we took half the step we did take, I think we still would have seen that as a positive sign. But the step was even bigger than we were expecting. So, of course, it's a relief, but not just for myself, I think for the whole team.

"We kind of took quite a big step back over the winter to reassess everything that we're doing and the route we're taking, and that's why we were quite delayed with putting the upgrades that we've had in place and onto the car. But we took our time, and we had to stay patient."

It will be interesting to see if the team can challenge for P2 in the championship in the second half of the season.