"Things can happen to us just as much as happens to other people" - Lando Norris cautious about his approach to the main race after qualifying P5 for 2022 F1 Monaco GP

Lando Norris is not getting ahead of himself when it comes to the Monaco GP. The McLaren driver will be starting the race in P5, just like he did last season when he finished the race on the podium. However, when questioned if he felt a podium would be a possibility this year as well, the Briton was more realistic, conceding that one normally cannot make up a lot of places in Monaco. He said that a podium would be contingent on whether the front-runners face issues in the race.

McLaren @McLarenF1



#MonacoGP What a Quali result from this man! P5 for tomorrow. What a Quali result from this man! P5 for tomorrow. 💪 #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 https://t.co/3KWP2eENVI

He said:

“Well, only if someone’s crashed! I don’t want to be optimistic that people have problems but you never know, I think the main thing this weekend is that we score some good points.”

He added:

“It’s always hard to know what the expectations could be coming into Monaco, we know that the slow speed corners are our weakness but for some reason when we come to Monaco, it always changes a bit, just because you have to change the whole philosophy of how to set up the car and things and it goes in the opposite direction of what we expect, so, I think we will take P5. It’s a long race tomorrow and things can happen to us and much as it can happen to other people so we’ll see.”

The 22-year-old driver currently stands in seventh place in the 2022 Driver Standings.

Lando Norris: P5 in qualifying was the maximum that we could achieve

Lando Norris @LandoNorris P5 on the Monaco streets! What a feeling inside the car P5 on the Monaco streets! What a feeling inside the car https://t.co/MsLEXvTObs

Lando Norris bagged a P5 in Saturday's qualifying session, making him the best of the rest. The McLaren driver felt that the top two teams were in a league of their own and fifth was the best he could do with that machinery.

He said:

“I'm happy with today. I think it was the maximum we could achieve. The car was good all weekend and I think today we showed that we extracted a lot out of the car, and we put in some good laps. It wasn’t quite enough to be ahead of the top two teams but good enough to be ahead of everyone else, which is always the next step. So, I’m happy but there is one more job to do tomorrow. The focus is to try and go forward if possible – but it’s difficult – so we will try to stay where we are as a minimum and get some good points.”

With a chance of rain during the race, it will be interesting to see how things unfold on the streets of Monte Carlo.

Catch Lando Norris and McLaren at the Monaco GP on May 29, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anmol Gandhi