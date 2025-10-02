Lando Norris concedes 'F1 great' title to Max Verstappen after sensational GT3 Nurburgring win

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen competed in the Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS-Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie) Race 9 last weekend in the GT3 category and won the race. Lando Norris came out and spoke about Verstappen's greatness after the triumph at the Nurburgring.

Max Verstappen is an avid sim racer and is usually streaming the same during his time away from F1. The Dutchman even completed the virtual 24 Hours of Nurburgring in the same weekend as an F1 race. The Dutchman usually races GT3 cars in the simulator and decided to step into the real GT3 cars.

Earlier this year, the Red Bull driver drove around the Nurburgring in the Ferrari GT3 car under his alter ego, Franz Hermann. After the Italian GP, Verstappen confirmed that he will be racing in the NLS Race 7. The Dutchman completed the test and exam, followed by racing in a GT4 car.

Max Verstappen was given the Class A license following his debut race, meaning he could race in the GT3 class. The Red Bull star qualified P3 for the NLS Race 9 and took the lead of the race on the first lap. The Dutchman comfortably built a lead of over a minute before handing the car to his teammate and Team Redline driver Chris Lulham, who brought the car home in P1.

NLS9 - 57th ADAC Barbarossapreis - Source: Getty

Lando Norris was questioned about Max Verstappen's triumph at the Nurburgring during the Thursday press conference at the Singapore GP. The McLaren driver was questioned on how much Verstappen's ability to switch categories and still perform at the highest level adds to his greatness.

“I mean, it's cool. It's nice he can go and do what he wants. I think after you win four world championships, you have a bit more right to just go and choose what you want to do. Everyone knows how much Max loves doing all those things. And yeah, it's nice that he goes to do something else that he enjoys,” said Lando Norris

“But you can do what you want. Like, I don't know how much it adds to your greatness or not, but the fact he can go into any series and be probably the best, I think does show how good he is and how great he is. I've said it many times. I think he's born to be, and will forever be, one of the best ever, if not the best in Formula 1,” he added

“I would probably do the same”: Esteban Ocon on Max Verstappen's GT3 Nurburgring excursion

Esteban Ocon was asked the same question as Lando Norris during the press conference ahead of the Singapore GP. The Frenchman has done testing of a few cars around Nurburgring as well as detailed how he has been racing the circuit in Gran Turismo for years. Hailing Max Verstappen's triumph and suggesting that he would do the same, Ocon said,

“To have seen Max going there and winning the race was obviously incredible. No doubt of how good he is. Remarkable to say the least because we have a very busy schedule — he’s playing a world championship potentially. He’s won already four, which helps in his decision on going or not to do other things. But yeah, if I was in his position, I would probably do the same, definitely. But it is not the case.”

Now that Max Verstappen has the A-class license and has proven himself in the GT3 category, he will likely race in the 24 Hours of Nurburgring next year.

