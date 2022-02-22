"I just have confidence in the team" - Lando Norris on new McLaren deal

Lando Norris has revealed he is confident in his McLaren team going into the 2022 F1 season.

The 22-year-old signed a new long-term deal tying him down to the Woking-based team for the foreseeable future. When asked what prompted the decision given he had signed an extension midway through 2021, Norris said:

“I just have confidence in the team regarding what we might have this year. We have no idea where it is going to be against any other team. There is literally nothing that can tell us if we are doing good [or] if we are doing bad other than gossip and rumors that you hear between teams or you might hear from interviews or whatever.”

He then went on to add, saying:

“I have strong faith in McLaren now. They are working as hard as possible and doing the best job they can to continue this kind of trend we have been on the last few years. Whether that means we jump up a few positions or whether we lose a few positions, that is just the way it is but it doesn’t mean I will think any less of the team. I will have that faith and confidence.”

Lando Norris wins Autosport’s British Competition Driver of the Year award

Lando Norris ended 2021 on a high after clinching Autosport's British Competition Driver of the Year award. It was the 22-year-old's third consecutive award. Norris beat out new Mercedes driver George Russell, Formula E race winner Jake Dennis, and World Endurance Champion and Le Mans winner Mike Conway.

While the Briton was unable to attend in person, he did send in a video in advance to accept the accolade. In the video, he said:

“In a way, this is more important than winning the Formula 1 World Championship as this is voted for by the fans. Hopefully, this season is even better at McLaren.”

After his best season in F1 in 2021 that saw him end the campaign in P5, Norris was also awarded the John Cobb Memorial Trophy for 2021 by the British Racing Drivers’ Club.

Edited by Anurag C