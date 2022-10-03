"I was thinking of you while driving today"- Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo share a cute moment after 2022 F1 Singapore GP

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo shared fun and endearing moment at the post-Singapore Grand Prix race show. Norris poked fun at Ricciardo's tires, who was on softs during the concluding laps of the Grand Prix.

Both McLaren drivers came home with double-point finishes. However, Ricciardo was almost 32 seconds off Norris's pace, who later funnily commented,

"Yeah, it's cute, huh? Yeah. I was thinking of you while driving today, actually. Especially on the softs I was like, 'Go on, be nice to him.' I was like, 'Oh, he's just behind me. No, he's not.' Bye tires. Yeah, this is pure content. "

The duo finished right behind each other, with Norris taking P4 and Ricciardo taking P5. The Australian driver was particularly fortunate as six cars DNF'd during the race. Ample yellow flags, virtual safety cars, and safety cars only helped his case further.

As for Lando Norris, he had a brilliant start from his P6 and explained,

"I had a good start ahead of Fernando, which was uh...So that was perfect and um...the pace was very good from then on."

Finishing in points was a crucial requirement for the Woking outfit. They are in tight competition with Alpine for a P4 constructors' finish. Undoubtedly, the McLaren camp benefited from the Alpine double DNF.

Lando Norris credits damp conditions for his P6 in qualifying

Lando Norris recently revealed the reason for his P6 qualifying position for the Singapore Grand Prix. As the conditions were treacherous, he pulled off a masterclass that saw him reach Q3.

The track had a dry line in a few places but was completely wet at certain turns. Lando Norris explained the mixed conditions and said,

"Yes, it is a great day for us. Tough…it’s not an easy session, especially on the slicks. Slicks in the wet patches here is not a nice feeling you have inside the car, but it was rewarding. P6, we would never have been P6 after yesterday. If it was completely dry or completely wet, we would have been a lot further back."

The McLaren drivers have been provided with a new model of their MCL-36. While it was supposed to promise a boost in performance, Norris only had the weather to thank. The special livery will also feature in the next race in Japan.

This particular pink and orange livery celebrates McLaren's partnership with crypto giant OKX. The team decided to choose Asia as the reveal destination due to Singapore's and Japan's magnificent track backdrops.

